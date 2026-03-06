What is Tomoyuki Sugano’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Colorado Rockies and Career Earnings

Tomoyuki Sugano built his name as one of Japan’s most dependable pitchers. He dominated for years with the Yomiuri Giants before testing the waters of the Major Leagues. Now in 2026, he continues his journey with the Colorado Rockies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Tomoyuki Sugano’s Net Worth?

Tomoyuki Sugano’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. That number reflects years of steady earnings in Japan, plus his recent MLB contracts. Most of his wealth came during his prime with the Yomiuri Giants, where he was considered one of the league’s highest-paid pitchers.

In simple terms, net worth means what he has earned and saved after expenses, taxes, and investments. Sugano earned big annual salaries in Nippon Professional Baseball, especially during his peak seasons between 2017 and 2020. Those were dominant years, and the paychecks matched his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later signed a one-year $13 million deal in 2025 as a foreign professional in MLB. That contract alone boosted his overall financial standing significantly. In 2026, he signed a new one-year $5.1 million contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Endorsements also added to his wealth over time. Brands in Japan value star pitchers, and Sugano’s clean image helped him secure sponsorships. When you combine Japanese contracts, MLB deals, and endorsements, the $8 million estimate makes sense in everyday terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Tomoyuki Sugano’s Contract

Sugano is currently under a one-year, $5,100,000 contract with the Colorado Rockies for the 2026 season. The full amount is guaranteed. That means he earns every dollar as long as the contract stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he signed a one-year $13,000,000 deal as a foreign professional. That deal expired, making him a free agent before signing again in 2026.

2022–2024: Earnings primarily from Japan-based contracts.

2025: $13 million MLB deal.

2026: $5.1 million with Colorado.

2027: Projected free agency.

2028–2029: Potential short-term veteran deals if performance holds steady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomoyuki Sugano’s Salary

Sugano’s current salary in 2026 is $5,100,000. That entire figure is his base salary. There is no publicly listed signing bonus attached to this contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he earned $13,000,000 in salary from his MLB deal. That contract had no signing bonus either, but the base salary itself was significant.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Colorado Rockies 2026 $5,100,000 N/A MLB Foreign Professional Contract 2025 $13,000,000 N/A

His pay reflects veteran status and international experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomoyuki Sugano’s Career Earnings

Sugano’s MLB career earnings total $18.1 million in U.S. dollars so far. That includes $13 million in 2025 and $5.1 million in 2026. Those two seasons alone represent the entirety of his MLB income to date.

Before that, he spent most of his professional career in Japan. While exact yearly conversions vary, his contracts in Nippon Professional Baseball paid him millions annually during his peak. Some seasons reportedly placed him among the league’s highest earners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding his Japanese earnings to his MLB contracts pushes his overall professional baseball earnings well beyond $30 million in estimated gross career income. However, after taxes, agent fees, and living expenses, his personal net worth is closer to $8 million.

His 2025 season was notable for financial reasons. That $13 million deal represented his biggest single-season MLB paycheck. In 2026, the $5.1 million contract reflects a veteran adjustment year.

Even so, crossing $18.1 million in MLB earnings is impressive for a pitcher who built his legacy overseas first.

Tomoyuki Sugano’s College and Professional Career

Sugano played college baseball at Tokai University in Japan. His performances there quickly drew professional attention. Scouts saw command, calmness, and maturity beyond his years. He debuted professionally in 2013 with the Yomiuri Giants. That rookie season included 176 innings and a 13–6 record.

He helped his team capture a league title and earned special Rookie honors. In 2020, he delivered a dominant 13–2 season with a 1.97 ERA. That performance caught serious attention from MLB scouts. Years later, he carried that experience into Major League Baseball. His journey reflects patience, resilience, and steady growth.

Tomoyuki Sugano’s Brand Endorsements

Sugano’s clean reputation made him attractive to Japanese brands. Sporting goods companies were natural partners. He has worked with well-known athletic brands in Japan.

Brand Type Signed Mizuno Sporting Goods 2018 Asics Athletic Apparel 2019

These deals likely included appearance fees and equipment sponsorships. While exact figures remain private, endorsement income in Japan can be substantial for star athletes.

Compared to MLB superstars, his endorsement portfolio is modest. Still, in Japan, he carried a strong market value. These partnerships added steady supplemental income beyond his playing contracts.

Tomoyuki Sugano’s House and Cars

Sugano is known to appreciate comfort and privacy. Reports suggest he owns property in Japan, likely in or near Tokyo.

As for cars, high-earning Japanese athletes often favor brands like Mercedes-Benz. A luxury sedan, such as a $120,000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, fits the profile of a veteran star.

While he keeps his personal life relatively private, his earnings comfortably support a luxury lifestyle. Tomoyuki Sugano’s journey blends patience, skill, and steady financial growth. From college standout to NPB ace, then MLB veteran, he built both reputation and wealth step by step. With $18.1 million earned in MLB and an estimated $8 million net worth, his career reflects smart moves on and off the mound.