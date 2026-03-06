Who are Corbin Carroll’s Parents? All you need to know about Brant and Pey-Lin Carroll

Major League Baseball has many young stars, but Corbin Carroll stands out because of his strong bond with his family. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder often says his parents are the reason he stays balanced. Even with a $111 million contract and an All-Star title, Corbin remains a humble son who still hugs his parents before heading onto the field.

Who are Corbin Carroll’s Parents? All about Brant and Pey-Lin Carroll

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Corbin’s parents, Brant and Pey-Lin Carroll, provided him with a very stable and supportive home in Seattle. Brant Carroll is a well-known eye doctor (ophthalmic surgeon) who has been practicing medicine for over 35 years. He graduated from the University of Southern California and works at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother, Pey-Lin Carroll, was born in Taiwan and moved to the U.S. when she was just four years old. She grew up in Louisiana before moving to the Pacific Northwest. Pey-Lin is very active on social media, where she proudly shares photos and updates about Corbin and his younger sister, Campbell, who is also a talented soccer player. Together, Brant and Pey-Lin made sure their children focused on school and being good people, not just on sports.

What is the ethnicity of Corbin Carroll’s Parents?

ADVERTISEMENT

Corbin Carroll is proud of his biracial heritage. His father, Brant, is White (Irish-American) and grew up in Seattle. His mother, Pey-Lin, is Taiwanese. Corbin often talks about how important his Asian-American background is to him, and he has even considered representing Taiwan in international baseball events like the World Baseball Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

How long have they been married?

While they haven’t shared their exact anniversary date, Brant and Pey-Lin have been together for over 25 years. They met in the 1990s and raised their family in Seattle. Their long and steady marriage has been a great example for Corbin, helping him stay focused as he navigates the high-pressure world of professional sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

How good is Corbin Carroll’s relationship with his Parents?

Corbin has a wonderful and very close relationship with his parents. A famous moment that showed this was during the 2023 home opener for the Diamondbacks. Despite being a major league star, Corbin was dropped off at the stadium by his parents in the family car. He gave them both a big hug before going inside, which fans thought was incredibly sweet.

He also showed his love for his mother after his very first MLB game. He gave her the jersey he wore during his debut as a special gift. Corbin has said that anytime someone wants to know who he really is, they should start by looking at his family. He feels he owes them a lot for all the support they have given him over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What role did Corbin Carroll’s parents play in his career?

The road to the MLB was made easier by the lessons Corbin learned at home. His parents always put school first. Corbin attended a top private school in Seattle, where he learned to be analytical and ask a lot of questions. This “student mindset” is exactly how he approaches baseball today, often carrying a notebook to write down what he learns from each game.

During his journey, his parents were always there to keep him grounded. When Corbin suffered a bad shoulder injury in 2021, his parents helped him stay positive while he recovered. They taught him to focus on his daily routine rather than worrying about things he couldn’t control. This mental toughness is a big reason why he became the first rookie in history to hit 25 home runs and steal 50 bases in one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brant and Pey-Lin Carroll are the quiet force behind Corbin’s amazing success. By focusing on education, resilience, and family love, they helped their son become one of the most respected young players in baseball. Even as he breaks more records, he remains the same kid from Seattle who credits his mom and dad for everything he has achieved.