Who are Paul Goldschmidt’s Parents? All you need to know about David and Kim Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt, the star first baseman for the New York Yankees, often talks about how much his parents, David and Kim Goldschmidt, helped him. They raised Paul and his two younger brothers with a mix of love and hard work. David ran a flooring business, and the family eventually moved from Delaware to Texas for his work.

David and Kim were not the kind of parents who forced their kids into sports. Instead, it was Paul who would beg his dad for more batting practice. David spent so many hours throwing to Paul that he even hurt his shoulder, showing how much he was willing to sacrifice for his son’s dreams.

What is the ethnicity of Paul Goldschmidt’s Parents

Paul Goldschmidt’s parents come from different backgrounds. His father, David, is Jewish, and his mother, Kim, is Catholic. Paul grew up learning about both faiths and deeply respects his Jewish heritage. His great-grandparents actually fled Nazi Germany in 1938 to start a new life in America.

How long have they been married?

David and Kim met while they were students at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. They have been married for over 40 years. They have stayed a strong team, moving across the country together and supporting their three sons at every baseball game and school event.

How good is Paul Goldschmidt’s relationship with his Parents?

Paul has a very close and loving relationship with his parents. He describes his father as his biggest hero and an “unbelievable example” of what it means to be a good husband and dad. Paul still remembers his mom driving him to his first practices in the family minivan when he was only five years old.

Even now, as a Major League star, Paul listens to the “voice in his head” that reminds him of his father’s advice. His parents never cared about fame or money; they just wanted him to be a good person. Because they were always there for him, Paul feels a strong responsibility to play hard and never let them down.

Paul Goldschmidt’s Parents’ role in his career

David and Kim were the backbone of Paul’s journey to the MLB. They had two very simple rules for him: keep your grades up and always finish the season. If Paul didn’t do well in school, he wasn’t allowed to play. This taught him that hard work in the classroom was just as important as hard work on the field.

David also used baseball as a way to teach life lessons. While watching games on TV, he would point out what players did right or wrong. He even put a hitting net in the family garage so Paul could practice whenever he wanted.

Because his parents made so many sacrifices—never even taking a vacation that wasn’t for a sports tournament—Paul learned the true meaning of dedication. This support helped him go from a low draft pick to an MVP winner.