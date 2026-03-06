Who is Corbin Carroll’s Wife, Emma Broyles? Everything you should know about her

Corbin Carroll has quickly become a star for the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning the NL Rookie of the Year and becoming an All-Star. While his talent on the field is well-known, fans have also taken an interest in his life off the diamond. One name that often comes up is Emma Broyles. Though many people search for “Corbin Carroll’s wife,” Emma is actually his longtime girlfriend. The two have shared several special moments together as they both pursue their high-level careers in Arizona.

What does Emma Broyles do? All to know about her education and profession

Emma Broyles is a very accomplished individual who made history in the world of beauty pageants. She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and rose to national fame when she was crowned Miss America 2022. Her win was a major milestone because she was the first Miss Alaska and the first Korean-American to ever win the title in the competition’s 100-year history. Before winning the crown, she had already held titles like Miss Alaska 2021 and Miss Anchorage’s Outstanding Teen.

Imago Credit: MLB.com

Beyond her work in pageants, Emma is dedicated to her studies and a future career in medicine. She attended Arizona State University as an honors college student, where she majored in biomedical sciences with a minor in voice performance. Her goal is to become a dermatologist, and she has been open about her own struggles with skin-picking and ADHD to help others. She also spends a lot of time as an ambassador for the Special Olympics, an organization that is very important to her family.

How did Corbin Carroll and Emma Broyles meet?

The couple has not publicly shared the exact details of how they first met, but it is clear that they connected in Arizona. Corbin moved to Phoenix to play for the Diamondbacks, and Emma was living in the same area while attending Arizona State University. Both of them were rising stars in their respective fields at the same time, which likely brought them together in the local community.

They went “Instagram official” in 2023, and since then, they have shared several photos showing their support for one another. Emma is frequently seen at Chase Field cheering for the Diamondbacks during big games. They have also been spotted attending weddings and red-carpet events together, often looking like a very happy and coordinated couple.

When did Corbin Carroll and Emma Broyles get married?

As of early 2026, Corbin Carroll and Emma Broyles are not married. While many fans use the term “wife” when looking for information about them, they are currently in a committed, long-term relationship. They recently celebrated their 2025 anniversary, which Emma marked with a sweet social media post calling Corbin a “young gentleman.”

Even though they aren’t married yet, they are very open about their love for each other. Corbin often leaves affectionate comments on Emma’s social media posts, and they spent a relaxing weekend together in Mexico in late 2025 to celebrate a friend’s wedding. For now, they seem focused on supporting each other’s big dreams—Corbin on the baseball field and Emma in her medical studies.

How many kids do Corbin Carroll and Emma Broyles have together?

Corbin Carroll and Emma Broyles do not have any children together. Both of them are in their early 20s and are working very hard to establish their professional lives. Corbin is focused on leading the Diamondbacks, and Emma is busy with the long, difficult path toward becoming a doctor.

They often talk about their personal growth and the importance of having a strong support system. Emma has mentioned how much she values her private life and her routine, especially after the busy year she had as Miss America. For now, they are enjoying their time as a young couple and focusing on their individual goals while staying by each other’s side.

What is Emma Broyles’s Instagram account?

Emma Broyles is active on Instagram under the handle @emmabroyles_. She has a significant following of over 28,400 people who follow her journey from Miss America to a medical student. Her account is a mix of professional highlights, travel photos, and personal moments.

On her page, you can find photos of her at the MLB All-Star game with Corbin, snapshots of her advocacy work with the Special Olympics, and updates on her studies at ASU. She also shares content about self-love and mental health. Her posts often show a mix of glamour from her pageant days and the more casual, everyday life she shares with Corbin.

Emma Broyles is a high-achieving and talented partner for Corbin Carroll. She brings her own history of success and a strong dedication to medicine and charity to their relationship. As Corbin continues to be a star for the Diamondbacks, Emma remains his biggest fan, balancing her own medical dreams with the excitement of Major League life.