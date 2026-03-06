Who is Ernie Clement’s Girlfriend, Stefanie Brejcha? Everything you should know about her

Ernie Clement has become a favorite in Toronto after his record-breaking 2025 postseason, where he notched an incredible 30 hits. While fans love his contact-hitting style on the field, many are curious about the woman who has been by his side throughout his journey from a walk-on college player to a Major League star. Stefanie Brejcha, a focused professional from Ohio, has been Ernie’s steady partner as he grew into a key piece of the Blue Jays’ lineup.

What does Stefanie Brejcha do? All to know about her education and profession

Stefanie Brejcha is much more than just a face in the crowd at the stadium; she is a driven professional in a very demanding field. Born in April 2000 in Mentor, Ohio, she stayed in her home state for her studies and attended Kent State University. She graduated in 2023 with a construction management degree, a field that requires a lot of organization and hard work.

Her professional life shows that she isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. Stefanie has gained practical experience through roles at companies such as V.L. Chapman Electric and a major internship at Marous Brothers Construction. This background in the construction industry mirrors the “grind-it-out” attitude that Ernie shows on the baseball diamond. While Ernie travels the continent for games, Stefanie has built her own successful career and professional identity back home.

How did Ernie Clement and Stefanie Brejcha meet?

The couple has kept the exact story of how they first met a bit of a secret, but their shared roots in Ohio tell a clear story. Since Stefanie is from Mentor and Ernie spent several years playing in the Cleveland Guardians organization, it is very likely they met through mutual friends in the area. They officially shared their relationship on Instagram in January 2024, showing the world they had already built a very deep bond.

Imago November 1, 2025, Toronto, On, Canada: Toronto Blue Jays Ernie Clement 22 reacts after hitting a leadoff double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Game 7 World Series playoff MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. With the double, Clement set a record for most hits in a post-season. Canada News – November 1, 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20251101_zaf_c35_343 Copyright: xNathanxDenettex

Since going public, Stefanie has been seen at almost every major game, cheering Ernie on. Ernie has even called her his “reset button” during interviews. He explained that her support is what helps him stay calm and find his focus again whenever he goes through a tough-hitting slump. Their relationship is built on shared values and a long-term commitment that has only grown stronger with his success.

Are Ernie Clement and Stefanie Brejcha married?

As of early 2026, Ernie Clement and Stefanie Brejcha are not married yet, but it looks like they will be very soon. For most of the 2025 season, she was known as his longtime girlfriend. However, in January 2026, news broke that Ernie had told his close friends and family about his plans to marry Stefanie this year.

Ernie has mentioned that he is ready for a new chapter in his life and wants a sense of “anchorage” to return to after long road trips. While they have not yet had a big public wedding ceremony, everyone expects them to tie the knot sometime in 2026. Their relationship is seen by fans as very stable, proving that having a strong partner at home can lead to better performance on the field.

Do Ernie Clement and Stefanie Brejcha have kids together?

Ernie and Stefanie do not have any children. They have spent the last few years focusing on their busy careers. Ernie has been working hard to establish himself as a permanent starter in the MLB, while Stefanie has been finishing her degree and starting her professional path in construction.

Even though they don’t have kids of their own yet, they clearly enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere of the Blue Jays. During the 2025 World Series run, Stefanie was often seen hanging out with the other wives and their children on the field after big wins. For now, the two seem very happy living as a duo and spending their free time hiking in places like Algonquin Park or cooking Italian meals together.

What is Stefanie Brejcha’s Instagram account?

Stefanie is active on Instagram under the handle @stefaniebrejcha, where she shares a mix of personal updates and support for Ernie. She gained a lot of fans during the 2025 playoffs because of her great game-day style. One of her most famous outfits was a custom Roots letterman jacket with Ernie’s number 22 stitched on it.

Her account is mostly filled with photos from the stands at Rogers Centre, travel photos from different cities, and snapshots of her life in Ohio. Fans really like her because she stays away from drama and seems very genuine. She often posts about how proud she is of the “fight” Ernie puts up every season and how much she loves being part of the Blue Jays family.

Stefanie Brejcha is a vital part of Ernie Clement’s life, providing the emotional stability he needs to thrive in the high-pressure world of professional baseball. Her own professional success in construction management shows that she is a high achiever who values hard work and humble beginnings. As they move toward marriage in 2026, Blue Jays fans are excited to see this favorite couple take the next big step in their journey together.