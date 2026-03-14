Who Is Hyun Jin Ryu? South Korea’s Pitchers’ Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Hyun Jin Ryu debuted in the MLB in 2013 with the Los Angeles Dodgers after establishing himself as a dominant force in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Hanwha Eagles. Born on March 25, 1987, in Incheon, South Korea, he is a left-handed starting pitcher widely regarded as one of the most accomplished Korean pitchers to have played in the league.

He built a career as a highly reliable starter, known for his elite command and his ability to disrupt hitters’ timing. He played for the Dodgers for quite a while before moving to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020. He pitched for the team before returning to South Korea in 2024 to rejoin the Hanwha Eagles, where he continues his professional career in the KBO League.

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Who is Hyun Jin Ryu’s wife?

Hyun Jin Ryu is married to Bae Ji-hyun, a popular South Korean television presenter and sports broadcaster. The couple reportedly met through mutual acquaintances in 2015 and began dating shortly afterwards.

After around two years, they tied the knot on the 5th of January, 2018, in Seoul. At the time, Ji-Hyun was still working as a sports announcer and television host. Considering that she had built her career covering baseball and other Korean sports, the couple turned out to be a favorable pairing. Even before her marriage to Jin Ryu, her sports background established her as a familiar face among baseball fans.

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They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May of 2020. And they had a second child shortly afterwards. However, they have decided to keep a large part of their family life away from the media.

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Who are Hyun Jin Ryu’s parents and siblings?

Jin Ryu was born to Ryu Jae-chun and Park Seung-soon in Incheon. He comes from a sports background, as his father, Ryu Jae-chun, previously played rugby and is widely credited with playing a major role in shaping his son’s competitive mindset during his early years. His father emphasized discipline from a young age, which became a major aspect of his pitching style and elite command on the mound.

His family has remained closely involved in his life even during his time in the MLB. As per some sources, his parents spent time with him in the US when he played for the Dodgers and supported him as he transitioned from the KBO to MLB.

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He also has an older brother, who has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight. Ryu mentions him in his interviews, claiming that his brother is also very athletic and planned to pursue golf. However, there is not enough information available about him. But it seems apparent that his family has had a major role in his life as he has gone through the ranks in the MLB.

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What are Hyun Jin Ryu’s ethnic background and nationality?

Ryu is ethnically Korean and holds South Korean nationality by birth. As mentioned, he was born in Incheon and grew up in the country before launching his professional baseball career with the Hanwha Eagles. He belongs to the Korean ethnic group.

Although he spent well over a decade playing in the United States with the Dodgers and Blue Jays, he continued with his Korean nationality, working on visas in the US and Canada.

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What is Hyun Jin Ryu’s net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Hyun Jin Ryu has a $35 million net worth after spending more than a decade in the MLB. His salaries and contracts are undoubtedly the biggest contributors to his massive net worth. As per the sources, he earned over $120 million in total career salary with the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

His 4-year contract, which he struck with the Blue Jays, was worth $80 million. Moreover, he also earned around $20 million per season between 2021 and 2023, making him one of the highest-paid pitchers on the roster at the time. When he eventually returned to South Korea to play with the Hanhwa Eagles, he signed an eight-year contract roughly worth $12.8 million in 2024.

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He has also appeared in various promotional campaigns for brands and sports products. These endorsements have helped him to massively increase his net worth in recent years.

What is Hyun Jin Ryu’s MLB contract & salary?

As mentioned, when Ryu returned to South Korea, he signed a massive 8-year deal with the Hanwha Eagles. This was worth 17 billion won (roughly $12.8 million), making him one of the most valued players in the series.

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But throughout the years in MLB, he garnered a whopping $121,382,407 in total earnings. Here is a complete breakdown:

Year Team Salary 2013 Los Angeles Dodgers $7,575,000 2014 Los Angeles Dodgers $3,500,000 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers $4,000,000 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers $7,000,000 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers $7,000,000 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers $7,000,000 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers $17,900,000 2020 Toronto Blue Jays $7,407,407 2021 Toronto Blue Jays $20,000,000 2022 Toronto Blue Jays $20,000,000 2023 Toronto Blue Jays $20,000,000

What Are Hyun Jin Ryu’s MLB Career Highlights?

Hyun Jin Ryu built a solid reputation during his time in the MLB with the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. He enjoyed multiple standout sessions and established himself as one of the most successful Korean pitchers in MLB history.

He started 185 games through the 11 seasons, with a total of 1,055.1 innings pitched and a 3.27 ERA. Ryu amassed 984 strikeouts, 286 walks, a 1.18 WHIP, and 4 complete games.

He was the MLB All-Star and ERA leader in 2019 and won the Cy Young Award runner-up the same year. His lasting performance with the Dodgers in his final year with the team was particularly remarkable.