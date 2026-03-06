Who is Kaito Kozono? Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and more

Some athletes grow into the spotlight. Others quietly earn it with consistency, grit, and moments that make fans look twice. Kaito Kozono belongs to that second group. From his early days as a promising young infielder to delivering standout performances on bigger stages, his journey has been one of steady growth and quiet confidence.

But there’s more to his story than stats and highlights. What shaped his rise? Who supported him along the way? And how did he turn potential into real impact on the field? Stick around, because Kozono’s story reveals much more than what appears on the scoreboard.

Who is Kaito Kozono? Everything to know

Kaito Kozono is one of the promising young talents making his mark in Japanese professional baseball. Born on June 7, 2000, in Takarazuka, Hyōgo, Japan, Kozono grew up with a deep passion for the sport. This has eventually shaped his career as a left-handed batter with quick reflexes in the infield. He currently plays for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Carp selected Kozono in the first round of the 2018 NPB Draft. And he made his professional debut the following year. Since then, he has steadily built a reputation as a reliable infielder. Specifically, the player is known for his contact hitting, speed, and calm presence on the field.

Ethnically Japanese, Kozono represents the new generation of homegrown talent rising through Japan’s baseball system. As his career continues to develop, many fans see him as an important piece of Hiroshima’s future.

Who are Kaito Kozono’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Kaito Kozono keeps much of his personal life away from the spotlight. And very little verified information about his family is publicly available. As of now, the names and detailed backgrounds of Kozono’s parents have not been widely reported in major baseball records or media profiles. However, it is known that his family supported his early passion for baseball while he was growing up in Hyōgo Prefecture.

Regarding his relationship status, Kozono is not publicly known to be married, and there are no confirmed reports about a wife. The talented infielder for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp appears to remain focused primarily on developing his career in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Kaito Kozono, contract, salary, and net worth

Kaito Kozono has steadily built both his reputation and earnings while playing for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball. After being drafted in 2018, Kozono signed a rookie contract with Hiroshima. And he has renewed his deal several times as his performance improved. His early professional salary was about ¥8 million per year (approximately $51,000) as a young prospect, but his earnings have increased as he became a regular starter for the Carp.

Reports around recent contract renewals suggest his annual salary has climbed significantly to ¥150 million (approximately $1 million), reflecting his growing value to the team. Considering his NPB salary progression, bonuses, and endorsements, Kozono’s estimated net worth is believed to be around $5 million as he continues to establish himself in Japanese professional baseball.

All about his professional career

Kaito Kozono began his professional journey when the Hiroshima Toyo Carp selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft in Nippon Professional Baseball. He made his NPB debut in 2019 and gradually developed into one of Hiroshima’s reliable infielders. Known for his smooth contact hitting and quick reactions on defense, Kozono has grown into an important part of the Carp lineup.

A major highlight of his career came in international play, where he delivered an impressive performance for Japan and earned a spot on the WBSC Premier12 All-World Team. With steady development and strong performances at both domestic and international levels, Kozono continues to establish himself as a rising figure in Japanese baseball.

In many ways, Kaito Kozono is still writing the most exciting chapters of his story. From a promising draft pick to a dependable presence on the field, his journey shows what steady growth and determination can achieve.

Yet, beyond the stats and milestones, it’s the people, moments, and experiences behind the scenes that truly shape his path. As his career continues to evolve, fans will be watching closely to see what comes next. And if his journey so far is any indication, Kozono’s story is far from finished.