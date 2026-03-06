Who is Kazuma Okamoto? Everything to know about the Japanese third baseman, Wife, Parents, Net worth, Contract, and More

Kazuma Okamoto is a professional baseball infielder who recently made a major career move from the Yomiuri Giants in Japan to the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball. Born on June 30, 1996, in Gojo, Nara Prefecture, Japan, he is a right-handed batter and thrower who stands 186 cm tall and weighs around 100 kg. Often called “The Young General,” he was a high school star who lived up to the hype by becoming one of the best power hitters in Japanese history, even becoming the youngest player in the league to reach 100 RBIs in a single season at just 22 years old.

His path to the big leagues started in a very supportive home. His father, Yoshikiyo, and mother, Tomoyomi, and his older brother, Michiaki, cheered on his early interest in the sport. A very important person in his life was his grandfather, Yoshiya, who was a huge fan of the Hanshin Tigers and used to give Kazuma cash rewards for every home run he hit as a kid. This early encouragement clearly paid off as he developed into a national icon.

Kazuma Okamoto is a dedicated family man who got married at the age of 20 on December 25, 2016. His wife is from Kanagawa Prefecture and used to work for a cosmetics company. The two actually met during a famous high school baseball tournament while Kazuma was still a student. They have a daughter who was born in late 2022. Interestingly, Kazuma mentioned that his daughter really liked the Blue Jays’ bird logo, which helped him decide to sign with Toronto over other teams.

He has often said that getting married young gave him a sense of responsibility that helped him focus more on his career. His wife handles the household duties so he can put all his energy into training and games. Even though he is a massive star, he keeps his personal life fairly private, though he is known to be a big fan of K-pop groups like TWICE and often listens to their music to get ready for his games.

Kazuma Okamoto, contract, salary, and net worth

In early 2026, Kazuma Okamoto signed a four-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays worth $60 million. This deal pays him an average of $15 million per year through the 2029 season. As part of the move, the Blue Jays also paid a $10.875 million fee to his former team, the Yomiuri Giants. For the 2026 season specifically, his salary is set at $7 million, but the total value of the deal is a huge milestone for a Japanese infielder moving to the United States.

His total net worth is estimated to be between $25 million and $30 million. He built this wealth over eleven successful seasons in Japan, where he was a top earner, and he has added to it with his new MLB contract and several endorsement deals. In 2026, a $15 million annual salary is a solid mid-tier star rate, similar to what other established major league third basemen earn.

Team Year Annual Salary (USD) Toronto Blue Jays 2026 $15,000,000 (AAV) Toronto Blue Jays 2027 $15,000,000 (AAV) Toronto Blue Jays 2028 $15,000,000 (AAV)

All about his professional career

Kazuma Okamoto’s professional journey is full of power and consistency. After being a first-round draft pick in 2014, he eventually became the legendary “fourth batter” for the Yomiuri Giants. He hit at least 30 home runs for six straight years between 2018 and 2023. He also won two Golden Glove awards for his defense at third base. On the world stage, he was a hero for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, hitting a home run in the final game against the USA to help his country win the gold medal.

Since joining the Blue Jays for Spring Training in 2026, he has already shown that his hitting translates well to North America. He hit a 431-foot home run in one of his first games and has maintained a high batting average. The team plans to use him as a versatile player who can cover third base, first base, and even left field. Fans are excited to see how his power will help the team compete for a World Series title this year.

Kazuma Okamoto is a proven champion who has worked his way to the top of the baseball world. From his early days in Nara to becoming a star in Toronto, he has shown incredible strength and a great attitude. As he settles into his first MLB season, he is poised to become a household name for baseball fans across North America.