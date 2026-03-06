Who is Logan Webb’s Wife, Sharidan Morales? Everything you should know about her

Logan Webb is famous for being the ace pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, but behind every great athlete is a strong support system. For Logan, that person is his wife, Sharidan Morales. The two have a beautiful story that started long before the fame and big MLB contracts. They have grown up together, moving from high school sweethearts to a married couple starting their own family in California.

What does Sharidan Morales do? All to know about her education and profession

Sharidan Morales was born in August 1997 and grew up in Rocklin, California. She was very active during her younger years and served as a cheerleader at Rocklin High School. This early experience in sports and teamwork likely helped her understand the high-pressure world of professional baseball that her husband would eventually enter. After high school, Sharidan decided to pursue a career that would allow her to help people directly.

She attended nursing school and put in a lot of hard work to earn her degree. In 2022, she officially became a registered nurse. This is a major achievement that shows her dedication and intelligence beyond being a “baseball wife.” Besides her medical career, Sharidan is also known for her love of travel. She enjoys exploring new cities and countries, often documenting these trips and her lifestyle for her followers online. She balances her professional life with the busy schedule of an MLB season.

How did Logan Webb and Sharidan Morales meet?

Logan and Sharidan are the classic example of high school sweethearts. They both attended Rocklin High School in California, where their journey began. They met as teenagers and realized they had a very special connection early on. The pair officially started dating in 2014. At that time, Logan was just starting his path toward professional baseball.

Imago Credit: IMAGO / Imagn Images

Sharidan has been there for every single step of Logan’s career. She supported him during the long bus rides and small stadiums of the minor leagues. She remained his biggest fan as he worked his way up to the Major Leagues. Their relationship is built on a decade of shared memories and mutual support. Seeing them together today shows how deep their roots go back to their hometown.

When and where did Logan and Sharidan Morales get married?

After seven years of dating, Logan and Sharidan took the next big step in their relationship. They got married on December 5, 2021. The wedding was held in Sacramento, California, allowing many of their local friends and family to attend. It was a beautiful winter ceremony that celebrated their long history together.

The wedding was also a team event, as Logan’s teammate, Tyler Beede, served as the officiant for the ceremony. Logan has admitted that he felt very nervous during the wedding, much like he does before a big game. However, he said that once he saw Sharidan walking down the aisle, everything felt perfect. The event turned into a large celebration with many Giants players in attendance to cheer on the happy couple.

How many kids do Logan Webb and Sharidan Morales have together?

Logan and Sharidan are now enjoying a new chapter of their lives as parents. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mila, in October 2024. The couple had expressed a lot of excitement about becoming parents, and Mila’s arrival has brought even more joy to their household. They often share small glimpses of their life with their daughter.

The journey into parenthood has been a major milestone for them. Logan often talks about how much he loves being a father and how it gives him a new perspective on life and baseball. Sharidan is often seen at the ballpark with Mila, continuing her tradition of supporting Logan from the stands. They also share their home with a dog named Oakley, making them a very happy family of four.

What is Sharidan Morales’s Instagram account?

Sharidan is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. You can find her under the handle @sharidanwebb. She has thousands of followers who enjoy seeing the behind-the-scenes life of an MLB family. Her profile is a mix of her personal interests and her life supporting the San Francisco Giants.

On her page, she shares photos of her travels, her life as a nurse, and many sweet moments with Logan and their daughter, Mila. She also posts many pictures of their dog and her game-day outfits. Her Instagram gives fans a look at the person behind the athlete, showing that she is a dedicated professional, a loving mother, and a traveler. She uses her platform to share her experiences and stay connected with the baseball community.

The story of Logan Webb and Sharidan Morales is one of loyalty and growth. They have stayed together from their teenage years in Rocklin to the bright lights of San Francisco. Sharidan’s success as a nurse and her unwavering support for Logan show that they are a true team. As they raise their daughter, Mila, they remain one of the most beloved couples in the world of baseball.