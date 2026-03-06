Who is Paul Goldschmidt’s Wife, Amy Goldschmidt? Everything you should know about her

Amy Goldschmidt is a former college athlete and a dedicated mother. She has been a strong supporter of her husband, Paul Goldschmidt, throughout his long and successful career in baseball. While Paul is famous for his home runs, Amy is often noted for her major role in their charitable work and family life.

What does Amy Goldschmidt do? All to know about her education and profession

Amy Goldschmidt, originally known as Amy Glazier, was an impressive athlete long before she became a “baseball wife.” She attended Texas State University, where she was a standout member of the women’s golf team. During her college years, she was also active in student leadership, serving on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

She graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing. This background in business and marketing has been very helpful in her professional life. Amy spends much of her time managing the couple’s charity, Goldy’s Fund 4 Kids. This foundation raised over $186,000 to help build a children’s cancer center in Phoenix. She is often credited by Paul as the hard worker behind their family’s generous donations and community events.

How did Paul Goldschmidt and Amy Goldschmidt meet?

The couple has a very classic meeting story. They first met in the study hall during their freshman year at Texas State University. At the time, Amy actually had no idea that Paul was a baseball player. They started off as friends and classmates before their relationship turned romantic.

They spent much of their college years together, balancing their busy sports schedules and classes. Their bond grew strong as they supported each other’s dreams. Paul eventually proposed to Amy during a cold winter day while she was still in college, surprising her in front of their closest friends.

When and where did Paul Goldschmidt and Amy Goldschmidt get married?

Paul and Amy tied the knot in October 2010. They chose to hold their wedding ceremony at the Robert Carr Chapel at Texas Christian University (TCU).

The couple picked this beautiful location because it was near a golf course where Amy spent a lot of time playing when she was younger. The wedding took place just as Paul was starting his journey into professional baseball. They celebrated with their families and friends before moving to Arizona to begin their new life together.

How many kids do Paul Goldschmidt and Amy Goldschmidt have together?

Paul and Amy are the parents of two children. They have a son named Jake and a daughter named Emma. Jake was born in 2015, and Emma joined the family a few years later.

The couple enjoys raising their children in the world of professional baseball. In June 2024, Jake and Emma even joined Amy on the field to throw the first pitch to their father during a special night in St. Louis. Paul often mentions that he tries to leave “baseball at the stadium” so he can focus on being a dad. He gives Amy a lot of credit for taking care of the kids and managing their home life while he is away with the team.

What is Amy Goldschmidt’s Instagram account?

Amy is very private on social media. Her Instagram account is @amygoldschmidt. As of early 2026, the account remains private, as she prefers to keep her personal life and family moments out of the public eye. She has around 650 followers, mostly consisting of close friends and family.

Instead of using social media for fame, she uses it to keep in touch with her community. Most of the public information about her work comes through news stories about her charity projects or from Paul’s interviews, where he often praises her for her leadership at home.