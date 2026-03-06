Who is Sosuke Genda? Everything to know about the Japanese Shortstop, Wife, Parents, Net worth, contract, and More

Sosuke Genda is a famous Japanese baseball player who plays shortstop for the Saitama Seibu Lions. He is known for his amazing defense and fast running. Born on February 16, 1993, in Oita, Japan, he stands about 179 cm tall. He has spent his entire professional career with the Seibu Lions and is now the team captain. He is a key player for Japan’s national team, nicknamed “Samurai Japan,” and has helped them win major tournaments such as the World Baseball Classic and the Olympics.

Who are Sosuke Genda’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Sosuke Genda grew up in Oita with a family that loved sports. His father, Mitsuaki Genda, was a baseball player and encouraged Sosuke to start playing when he was young. His mother, Yasuko Genda, was also very supportive. He has an older brother who played sports with him while they were growing up. This strong family support helped him work hard to reach the professional leagues.

In his personal life, Sosuke Genda is married to Misa Eto. She is a former member of the famous Japanese girl group Nogizaka46 and is now an actress. They got married in October 2019. The couple has two children: a son born in early 2022 and a daughter born in late 2023. Even though they had some private challenges in early 2025, they held a press conference to apologize to fans and said they are staying together to take care of their family.

Sosuke Genda, contract, salary, and net worth

Sosuke Genda is one of the highest-paid players on his team. In late 2022, he signed a big five-year contract that keeps him with the Seibu Lions until the end of 2027. This long-term deal shows how much the team values him as their leader. For the 2026 season, his annual salary is estimated to be around 300 million Yen, which is about 2 million dollars.

His total net worth is estimated to be between 8 million and 10 million dollars. Most of this money comes from his baseball salaries over the years. He also earns money from performance bonuses and from appearances in major international games. Because he is a very popular player in Japan, he likely earns additional income through advertising and sponsorships with sports brands.

Team Year Estimated Salary Saitama Seibu Lions 2024 300,000,000 Yen Saitama Seibu Lions 2025 300,000,000 Yen Saitama Seibu Lions 2026 300,000,000 Yen

All about his professional career

Sosuke Genda’s career is full of awards. He started strong by winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2017. Since then, he has won seven Golden Glove awards in a row (from 2018 to 2024) because he is so good at catching and throwing. He is also a four-time “Best Nine” winner, which means he was picked as the best shortstop in the league for four years. He even led the league in stolen bases in 2021.

On the world stage, Genda is a champion. He won a gold medal with Team Japan at the Tokyo Olympics and helped Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic. During that tournament, he famously played with a broken finger but still made incredible plays to help his team win. As of March 2026, he is once again playing for Samurai Japan in the World Baseball Classic, continuing his reputation as one of the toughest and best defensive players in the world.

Sosuke Genda has proven that hard work and a great attitude can take you to the top. From being an undrafted amateur to becoming a national hero and captain, he has shown incredible grit. Fans love him not just for his “slick” glove work, but for the heart he shows every time he steps onto the field.