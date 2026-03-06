Who is Taisei Makihara? Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Net worth, contract, and More

Taisei Makihara is a professional baseball player from Japan. He is known as a “super utility” player because he excels at playing almost any position on the field. Born on October 15, 1992, in Kurume City, he has spent his entire career with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He is a right-handed thrower and a left-handed hitter who stands about 172 cm tall.

Makihara’s story is special because he did not start as a star. He was picked in the 5th round of a “development draft” in 2010, which is usually for players who aren’t expected to make it big. However, through years of hard work, he became one of the best hitters in Japan. He is famous for his fast running and his ability to hit the ball consistently, making him a key part of the Japanese national team, Samurai Japan.

Who are Taisei Makihara's parents? Is he married?

Taisei Makihara grew up in Fukuoka with a very supportive family. His parents, Brant and Pey-Lin, encouraged him to follow his dreams even when he was just a training player with no guarantee of success. They are often seen as the reason he has such a strong work ethic. He remains very close to his family and credits them for helping him stay focused during the tough early years of his career.

In his personal life, Taisei Makihara is married. His wife prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but she is his biggest supporter at home. Having a stable family life helps him handle the long and stressful baseball season. The couple lives a quiet life in Japan, and Makihara has said that being a husband and a family man gives him the motivation to play his best every single day.

Taisei Makihara, contract, salary, and net worth

As of early 2026, Taisei Makihara is in the final year of a three-year contract. Because he had an amazing 2025 season, in which he was the league’s best hitter, his salary jumped significantly. For the 2026 season, he is earning about 150 million Yen, which is roughly 1 million dollars. This is a big raise from the 100 million Yen he made the year before.

His total net worth is estimated to be between 3 million and 5 million dollars. He has saved this money over his 15-year career through his salary, winning awards, and performance bonuses. His contract is also flexible, meaning if he plays well in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he could earn even more through extra bonuses.

Team Year Estimated Salary Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 2024 90,000,000 Yen Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 2025 100,000,000 Yen Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 2026 150,000,000 Yen

All about his professional career

Taisei Makihara’s career is a true “underdog” story. Most development players are released after a year or two, but Makihara kept getting better. He is one of the few players who can play second base, shortstop, and center field all at a high level. This versatility is why managers love him; he can fill any hole in the lineup if someone gets hurt.

The year 2025 was a dream season for him. He won the Pacific League batting title by hitting .304, becoming the first former development player to ever lead the league in hitting. He also won a Golden Glove for his amazing defense. On the world stage, he helped Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic and was picked again to represent his country in the 2026 tournament. He is often used as a “super sub” who can come off the bench to run, hit, or play defense in any situation.

Taisei Makihara has shown that it doesn’t matter where you start, but how hard you work to get to the top. By moving from a development player to a league batting champion, he has become a hero to many young athletes in Japan. As he prepares for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he continues to be a vital part of his team’s success.