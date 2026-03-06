Who is Teruaki Sato? Everything to know about the Japanese third baseman, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and more

Teruaki Sato plays third base for the Hanshin Tigers and is widely regarded as one of the most powerful hitters in Japanese baseball. Born on March 13, 1999, in Nishinomiya, Japan, the 187 cm, 96 kg slugger developed into a standout player at Kinki University before being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

A left-handed batter who throws right-handed, Sato quickly became a key figure in the Tigers’ lineup with his towering home runs and athleticism. His rise from college star to the 2025 Central League MVP has made him one of the most prominent faces in Japanese professional baseball.

Teruaki Sato comes from a very athletic and supportive family. His father was a national judo champion, which likely helped Teruaki develop his incredible strength and disciplined work ethic. He is the eldest son in the family and has a younger brother who also plays baseball as an infielder for Kwansei Gakuin University.

While his mother stays out of the public eye, she is a constant source of support, and Teruaki famously gave her his game jersey after his professional debut to show his gratitude.

As of early 2026, Teruaki Sato is not married. Despite his fame as one of the most eligible bachelors in Japanese sports, he has kept his romantic life very private. There have been no public reports of a wife or a steady girlfriend, as he remains deeply focused on his baseball career and his goal of playing in the Major Leagues.

His middle school classmate was the famous Japanese idol Koike Minami from the group Sakurazaka46, but Teruaki himself has stayed away from celebrity dating rumors to maintain his focus on the field.

Teruaki Sato, contract, salary, and net worth

For the 2026 season, Teruaki Sato signed a high-value contract worth approximately 500 million Yen, which is about 3.3 million dollars. This deal includes a base salary of 450 million Yen plus performance-based bonuses. This huge raise came after his record-breaking 2025 season, where he led the league in home runs and RBIs. His contract negotiations were a major story in Japan because he reportedly requested the team to allow him to move to the Major Leagues (MLB) through the “posting system” after the 2026 season.

His total net worth is estimated to be around 10 million dollars in 2026. This wealth has grown quickly since he joined the league in 2021 with a signing bonus of 100 million Yen. Most of his money comes from his increasing baseball salaries and several lucrative endorsement deals with sports and lifestyle brands in Japan. Because he is the face of the Hanshin Tigers, he is one of the most marketable athletes in the country, which adds significantly to his annual income outside of baseball.

Team Year Estimated Salary Hanshin Tigers 2024 150,000,000 Yen (9,50,550 US Dollar) Hanshin Tigers 2025 150,000,000 Yen (9,50,550 US Dollar) Hanshin Tigers 2026 450,000,000 Yen (2,851,650 US Dollar)

All about his professional career

Teruaki Sato has had a spectacular career since he first stepped onto the field for the Hanshin Tigers in 2021. He set multiple records as a rookie, including the fastest ever to reach 10 home runs in a season. In 2025, he reached the peak of his career so far by winning the Central League MVP award.

That year, he hit 40 home runs and drove in 102 runs, becoming the first homegrown Hanshin player to hit that many homers in 40 years. He is also a four-time All-Star and won both the Best Nine and the Golden Glove awards in 2025 for his excellent work at third base.

On the international stage, Sato is a key part of the Japanese national team, Samurai Japan. He was recently activated for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he is expected to be a major power threat in the middle of the lineup. His ability to hit “majestic” home runs and his reliability in the field have made him one of the most exciting players to watch in the world.

As he enters the 2026 season, many fans and scouts believe he is ready to follow in the footsteps of Shohei Ohtani and make a major impact in the United States in the near future.