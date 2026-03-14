Who Is Will Vest? USA’s Pitchers’ Wife, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Will Vest is making headlines today after replacing the star pitcher Tarik Skubal for Team USA in their knockout matchup against Team Canada. He made a name for himself with the team, leading to 23 saves last season in the MLB. Especially his dynamic with teammate Tarik Skubal caught everyone’s attention.

Five of his saves came in games that Skubal started. Once again, Vest has joined the team as a dependable replacement for Skubal. Here’s all you need to know about the star pitcher who aims to bring Team USA to the semi-finals today.

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Who is Will Vest?

William Lane Vest is a professional baseball pitcher for the Detroit Tigers in the MLB. In 2021, he made his debut with the Seattle Mariners, and the Tigers selected him for the following season. Born on June 6, 1995, Vest is 30 years old as of 2026 and was born in Houston, Texas, in the United States. Sporting the No. 19 for the Tigers, Vest is their go-to player during the postseason.

Vest is a flexible member of the Tigers’ bullpen. His presence gives manager Mark DeRosa several options before he brings in Vest during the ninth inning. According to A.J. Hinch, “It is cool to see him emerge as a really impactful pitcher on this team and also get recognition around the league.

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“He’s an easy guy to root for, an easy guy to praise, and has come a long way… So proud of him for the work he’s done and how he goes about it.” Vest’s contribution as the X-factor brought the team to their first postseason in more than a decade, since 2013.

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Does Will Vest have a girlfriend?

Yes, Will Vest is married to Hailey Vest. While the couple has kept their personal life and relationship out of the spotlight, Vest does remind fans of his love for her from time to time on his social media. In one of his posts, he humorously wished her Happy Birthday on August 20, 2020.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! There is no one I’d rather yell at for spending all of our money than you. I hope you love all the gifts you bought yourself!”

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The couple has two children together. Their first son, Bennett, was born in 2022, and two years later, their second son, Hudson, was born in August 2024. West has shared multiple posts about his children and his family on his personal social media accounts.

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Who are Will Vest’s parents & siblings?

There is not a lot of information available about Will Vest’s parents publicly. However, he does have two brothers.

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What is Will Vest’s ethnicity & nationality?

Will Vest is an American-born national.

What is Will Vest’s MLB contract and salary?

Will Vest plays for the Detroit Tigers in MLB. As per Spotrac reports, he signed a one-year contract with the team this year. Previously, he was on a one-year contract with the team for the 2025 season, earning nearly $1.4M annually as his salary.

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His salary in 2026 is projected to be nearly $3.95M. Before joining the Tigers, Vest was on a one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners, earning $315,901 a year. As of 2026, Vest’s career earnings from his time in MLB amount to $7.85M.

Below is a breakdown of his year-by-year earnings.

Year Team Salary 2021 Seattle Mariners $315,901 2022 Detroit Tigers $696,126 2023 Detroit Tigers $630,973 2024 Detroit Tigers $760,700 2025 Detroit Tigers $1.4M

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What are Will Vest’s MLB career highlights?

Below are some of the career highlights from Will Vest’s MLB career as of 2026: