Teams are always working, even when it’s not the season. The Toronto Blue Jays have been making impressive draft picks, while Aaron Judge is anticipated to miss out on a championship again, due to the New York Yankees’ hesitant choices. Even though they were historically dominant, the Yankees haven’t won a championship in 16 years. However, is the team unwilling to make that change?

Judge is often regarded as one of the best hitters on the field, yet, having made his debut with the team almost a decade ago, he is left without a ring. Many claim that the team is ‘wasting’ his talent, and to some extent, this can be considered giving thought. Even after losing out to the Blue Jays in 2025, the Yankees don’t seem to be in a hurry during the 2026 drafts. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are already making some huge moves. They recently managed to land Kazuma Okamoto.

They have been building a strong form lately. Social media personality VinnyTalksYanks also feels this, as he claimed that the team could leave Hal Steinbrenner embarrassed by taking over the division: “This is the scenario of a team completely taking over a division and not just taking over a division, absolutely embarrassing the Yankees and their ownership group.”

Considering the pace the Yankees have shown so far in the drafts, this will eventually hurt their 2026 season as well. Not just that, he claimed that they are “wasting” a top talent like Judge by not building a team around him, even if they claim to do that.

“The truth is,” he said, “they’re absolutely wasting a top talent.”

Aaron Judge at a “discount,” as insider’s claim of Yankees wasting talent continues

Aaron Judge has made quite a history with the team, despite their overall performance. He brought some hope for the fans, being a natural talent. But, at the end of the day, you need more than just a hitter to win the league, or even the division, and the Yankees just don’t seem to be focused on that. In fact, insider Vinny further claimed that other players are being paid more compared to him now.

“Most of us have ever seen Aaron Judge. [He] is one of the best baseball players to ever step foot on the planet[…]he’s still the best hitter in in the entire league. And the Yankees are s*itti*g on that. And the worst part about it is he’s at a discount now.”

“Juan Soto gets paid way more money than him. Kyle Tucker is expected to get paid way more money than him,” he added.

The list goes on. But what has brought the change in the New York Yankees? From a team that used to be all out in spending over good players in its early years, they have failed to build a good team around their star player, who seems to be losing his prime years.

“Since 2009,” Vinny said, “it’s been year in and year out of. The Yankees should have done more in the offseason and that would have gotten them over the top. Every single season since hell taken has taken over. The Yankees seem to not add that just final piece they need.”

It is apparent that the Yankees need to be more active in the offseason, and it will be key to their improvement throughout the long year. Aaron Judge is often left alone to be the start of the team, but a hitter can only do so much. Will the Yankees make any strong choices this offseason that could get them into a better position for 2026?