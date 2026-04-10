$6.8B NFL Team Owners Buy Substantial Stake in MLB’s Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have found a huge financial boost early this season. But it’s not a common ownership move we usually see in MLB. Owners from one of the richest NFL teams have invested heavily in the baseball franchise. The best part? The original owners still control the club.

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“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Denver sports community through a minority partnership with the Colorado Rockies,” Greg and Carrie Penner released an official statement on April 10.

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The Penner Sports Group has just bought 40% ownership of the Rockies. This is the same group that owns the Denver Broncos from the same state.

“This investment from Penner Sports Group reflects our deep appreciation for what the Rockies mean to this region, the passion of their fans, and our confidence in the future of the franchise,” said the Penners.

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As MLB approved the deal, they became the largest minority partner in the organization. The Penners bought the Broncos in August 2022. The Denver NFL team was valued at $4.65 billion, which has now reached $6.8 billion.

Forbes estimates the value of the Rockies to be $1.68 billion in 2026. And the valuation for the 25th team in MLB is expected to increase in the coming years.

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Imago Image: MLB.com

The Monfort family has owned the baseball team since 2005, and they will retain full control of the franchise. The biggest takeaway of the deal is that the Colorado Rockies have cleared their entire debt amount. And at the same time, they get a new capital injection for the team.

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The deal means a huge overall boost for the sports community in Colorado. But the Rockies have now gained a significant opportunity to compete in the major league more sustainably.

Colorado Rockies gain financial muscle from the Penners deal without an ownership overhaul

Charlie Monfort plays the role of the owner while Dick Monfort holds the chair. Walker Monfort is the president of the Colorado Rockies. And together they handle all the responsibilities of the club.

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The deal has allowed them to infuse capital without bringing any changes to the governance. The spending gap among the teams is too big in MLB. Clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees can shell out way more money compared to mid-market and small-market teams.

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With the Penners investing heavily, the Rockies can close in on that gap. Colorado’s last and only World Series appearance came in 2007, where the team was bested by the Red Sox.

Although the financial boost doesn’t indicate a sudden improvement in performance and positions, loyal fans remain hopeful. Especially after they have seen how the Penners are currently planning to build a new stadium and entertainment complex for the Broncos. They are currently finishing a brand-new training facility and headquarters at Dove Valley.

But the Rockies aren’t the only ones with all the benefits here. The Penner Sports Group enjoys the minority ownership without any daily operational role. But they are entitled to team profits and long-term equity appreciation.

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Hence, this is a huge deal with multifaceted advantages. The cross-sport footprint in the same market will have a positive influence on the fans. While the owners will benefit in the most obvious way. But the Rockies’ success will depend on how effectively the Monforts utilize this backing.