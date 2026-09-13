September 14th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

After a busy weekend, this Monday will have a lighter sports schedule. Tennis has just wrapped up the US Open. In basketball, the FIBA Women’s World Cup also came to an end, with the USA taking the title. Golf will have a day off as well after the Solheim Cup wrapped up on September 13. College football will be on a break after Week 2, while NASCAR and Formula 1 also held their events on September 13. So, which sports will be in action on September 14? Surely, MLB and the NFL.

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In the NFL, it will be time for Monday Night Football, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. But the recent numbers show just how tough this game could be for the home team.

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The Broncos have won four out of the last five meetings against the Chiefs. On top of that, Denver’s defense has played particularly well against Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback will also be playing his first game since December 14 of last year. So, all eyes will be on Mahomes and the Chiefs to see how they handle the challenge.

And it is not just the NFL. MLB will also feature several important games on Monday.

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One of them will be the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. It will open their series and could have a big impact on the American League Central race between the two division rivals.

Now, let’s check the timings and broadcast channels for all of Monday’s games.

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MLB

Monday’s MLB schedule will start at 6:40 PM ET, with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Cincinnati Reds on CINR and SNLA. The Dodgers’ starter is expected to be Tarik Skubal, while Nick Lodolo will start for Cincinnati.

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At the same time, the Chicago White Sox will visit the Cleveland Guardians on CLEG and CHSN. The game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Detroit Tigers will visit the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Sportsnet and DSN. Troy Melton will start for Detroit, while José Soriano will take the mound for Toronto.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays St. Petersburg, FL USA Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jose Soriano 59 delivers a pitch during an MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Tropicana Field. The Rays beat the Angels 6-2. Kim Hukari/Image of St. Petersburg Florida USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos306661

At 7:10 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will visit the New York Mets on SNY and MASN. Baltimore’s starter is TBD, while Jonah Tong will start for New York.

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The Atlanta Braves will visit the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 PM ET on TBS, MARQ, and BravesVsn. The game will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Also at 7:40 PM ET, the New York Yankees will visit the Minnesota Twins on MNNT and YES. The game will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At 7:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will visit the St. Louis Cardinals on CARD and NBCSBA. The game will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

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The San Diego Padres will visit the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 PM ET on COLR and SDPA. The game will be played at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

At 9:38 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners will visit the Los Angeles Angels on ABTV and SEAM. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The final game begins at 9:40 PM ET, when the Miami Marlins visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on ARID and MIAM. The game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

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NFL

As mentioned earlier, it will be time for Monday Night Football. According to the schedule, the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs will air at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. The ManningCast will also be available on ESPN2 and the ESPN app, with Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning on the call.

Imago SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-MAHOMES-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 and running back Kenneth Walker smile while running drills during the second day of minicamp practice at the teams facility in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 10, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS Kansas City Missouri USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xBUYx 180252324W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive965440

As you can see, Monday’s schedule is not too packed. Still, the football game could draw plenty of attention, as Denver will open its season in Kansas City against a division rival for the first time. So, Broncos and Chiefs fans, get ready for the action.