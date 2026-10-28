October 31st’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

Saturday, October 31, could be a defining day for sports fans, as it may feature two potential championship finales: Game 7 of the WNBA Finals and Game 7 of the MLB World Series. However, both games are conditional and will take place only if their respective series remain alive. Beyond these possible deciding games, Saturday will offer plenty of other exciting matchups across several sports.

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College football will headline much of the day’s action, with several games featuring ranked teams, including No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame. October 31 will also feature UFC Fight Night, along with a full slate of NBA and NHL games and a busy motorsports schedule.

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MLB

The World Series will continue on Saturday, October 31, as the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with live coverage available on FOX.

WNBA

The WNBA Finals could come down to a decisive Game 7 on Saturday, with the Atlanta Dream set to face the Golden State Valkyries at 8:00 PM ET if the series reaches a final matchup. The Golden State Valkyries will enter Game 6 on Thursday with a 3-2 series lead. The Atlanta Dream must win to keep their championship hopes alive and force a winner-take-all game.

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NBA

The NBA will feature seven games on Saturday, October 31, with the first matchup tipping off at 3:00 PM ET.

3:00 PM ET — Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: The teams will meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The game will be available on Fubo, with tickets starting at $8.66.

The teams will meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The game will be available on Fubo, with tickets starting at $8.66. 6:00 PM ET — Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Spectrum Center in Charlotte will host the matchup. Coverage will be available on NBA TV and Fubo, with tickets starting at $85.72.

Spectrum Center in Charlotte will host the matchup. Coverage will be available on NBA TV and Fubo, with tickets starting at $85.72. 7:00 PM ET — Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Fans can stream it on Fubo, with tickets starting at $7.43.

The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Fans can stream it on Fubo, with tickets starting at $7.43. 8:00 PM ET — Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: The matchup will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tickets starting at $14.47.

The matchup will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tickets starting at $14.47. 8:00 PM ET — Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: The teams will meet at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tickets starting at $75.19.

The teams will meet at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tickets starting at $75.19. 8:00 PM ET — Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: FedExForum in Memphis will host the game, with tickets starting at $4.48.

FedExForum in Memphis will host the game, with tickets starting at $4.48. 8:30 PM ET — Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: The final matchup of the night will take place at Toyota Center in Houston. The game will air on NBA TV, with tickets starting at $38.94.

College football

College football will deliver a packed schedule on Saturday, October 31, with games beginning at noon ET and continuing late into the night. The slate includes several ranked matchups, including Notre Dame vs. Navy, Arizona vs. Texas Tech, Florida vs. Georgia, and Ohio State vs. USC.

12:00 PM ET — No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Navy: The teams will meet in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with coverage on ABC.

The teams will meet in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with coverage on ABC. 12:00 PM ET — No. 22 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders: ESPN will broadcast the matchup.

ESPN will broadcast the matchup. 12:00 PM ET — No. 19 SMU Mustangs vs. Syracuse Orange: The game will air on ESPN2.

The game will air on ESPN2. 12:00 PM ET — No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: FOX will carry the contest.

FOX will carry the contest. 12:00 PM ET — California Golden Bears vs. NC State Wolfpack: The matchup will air on ACC Network.

The matchup will air on ACC Network. 12:00 PM ET — Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils: The CW will broadcast the game.

The CW will broadcast the game. 12:00 PM ET — Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins: Coverage will be available on FS1.

Coverage will be available on FS1. 12:00 PM ET — UAB Blazers vs. USF Bulls: ESPNU will televise the contest.

ESPNU will televise the contest. 12:00 PM ET — Bowling Green Falcons vs. Western Michigan Broncos: The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. 12:30 PM ET — Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Big Ten Network will provide coverage.

Big Ten Network will provide coverage. 12:45 PM ET — Auburn Tigers vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels: The teams will meet on SEC Network.

The teams will meet on SEC Network. 1:00 PM ET — Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Old Dominion Monarchs: ESPN+ will stream the matchup.

ESPN+ will stream the matchup. 2:00 PM ET — Kansas State Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes: The game will be available on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

The game will be available on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max. 2:00 PM ET — Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Georgia State Panthers: ESPN+ will carry the contest.

ESPN+ will carry the contest. 3:00 PM ET — UConn Huskies vs. Air Force Falcons: The matchup will stream on MW+.

The matchup will stream on MW+. 3:00 PM ET — Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates: ESPN+ will provide coverage.

ESPN+ will provide coverage. 3:00 PM ET — Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. South Alabama Jaguars: The game will stream on ESPN+.

The game will stream on ESPN+. 3:15 PM ET — Stanford Cardinal vs. Louisville Cardinals: ACC Network will televise the contest.

ACC Network will televise the contest. 3:30 PM ET — No. 17 Florida Gators vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs: The teams will meet in Atlanta, Georgia, with ABC carrying the game.

The teams will meet in Atlanta, Georgia, with ABC carrying the game. 3:30 PM ET — Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 8 BYU Cougars: FOX will broadcast the matchup.

FOX will broadcast the matchup. 3:30 PM ET — Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs: The game will air on FS1.

The game will air on FS1. 3:30 PM ET — Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers: CBS will televise the contest.

CBS will televise the contest. 3:30 PM ET — No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks: Peacock will stream the game.

Peacock will stream the game. 3:30 PM ET — Colorado State Rams vs. Utah State Aggies: USA Network will provide coverage.

USA Network will provide coverage. 3:30 PM ET — FIU Panthers vs. Liberty Flames: CBS Sports Network will broadcast the matchup.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast the matchup. 3:30 PM ET — UTEP Miners vs. North Dakota State Bison: The game will be available on WDAY and MW+.

The game will be available on WDAY and MW+. 3:30 PM ET — Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. ULM Warhawks: ESPN+ will stream the contest.

ESPN+ will stream the contest. 3:45 PM ET — Virginia Cavaliers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: ESPN2 will carry the matchup.

ESPN2 will carry the matchup. 3:45 PM ET — Utah Utes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: ESPN will televise the game.

ESPN will televise the game. 4:00 PM ET — New Mexico Lobos vs. San Jose State Spartans: Coverage will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and MW+.

Coverage will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and MW+. 4:15 PM ET — South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Oklahoma Sooners: SEC Network will broadcast the contest.

SEC Network will broadcast the contest. 4:15 PM ET — Nevada Wolf Pack vs. UCLA Bruins: The game will air on Big Ten Network.

The game will air on Big Ten Network. 4:15 PM ET — Purdue Boilermakers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Big Ten Network will also carry this matchup.

Big Ten Network will also carry this matchup. 6:30 PM ET — Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles: ESPN+ will stream the game.

ESPN+ will stream the game. 7:00 PM ET — Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles: ACC Network will televise the contest.

ACC Network will televise the contest. 7:00 PM ET — No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones: FS1 will broadcast the matchup.

FS1 will broadcast the matchup. 7:00 PM ET — Washington State Cougars vs. San Diego State Aztecs: CBS Sports Network will provide coverage.

CBS Sports Network will provide coverage. 7:30 PM ET — Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: ABC will air the game.

ABC will air the game. 7:30 PM ET — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: ESPN2 will carry the contest.

ESPN2 will carry the contest. 7:30 PM ET — Ohio State Buckeyes vs. USC Trojans: NBC will broadcast the matchup.

NBC will broadcast the matchup. 7:30 PM ET — Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns: ESPN will televise the game.

ESPN will televise the game. 7:45 PM ET — Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: SEC Network will provide coverage.

SEC Network will provide coverage. 8:00 PM ET — Army Black Knights vs. Memphis Tigers: ESPNU will broadcast the contest.

ESPNU will broadcast the contest. 8:00 PM ET — Washington Huskies vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Big Ten Network will carry the matchup.

Big Ten Network will carry the matchup. 10:00 PM ET — Texas State Bobcats vs. Boise State Broncos: The CW will televise the late-night game.

The CW will televise the late-night game. 10:30 PM ET — Northern Illinois Huskies vs. UNLV Rebels: CBS Sports Network will provide coverage.

CBS Sports Network will provide coverage. 11:00 PM ET — Oregon State Beavers vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: USA Network will close out the schedule with the final listed matchup.

FCS and Division II games aren’t included.

NHL

The NHL will feature 10 games on Saturday, October 31, with matchups beginning at 1:00 PM ET and continuing into the evening.

1:00 PM ET — St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings: The game will be available on ESPN+ NHL Power Play for out-of-market viewers. Blues+ and STLNHL will carry the away broadcast, while the Detroit Sports Network will provide coverage for the home audience.

The game will be available on ESPN+ NHL Power Play for out-of-market viewers. Blues+ and STLNHL will carry the away broadcast, while the Detroit Sports Network will provide coverage for the home audience. 1:00 PM ET — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins: ESPN+ NHL Power Play will stream the matchup for out-of-market viewers. Chicago Sports Network will carry the away broadcast, NESN will cover the home team, and Canadian viewers will have access to SN1.

ESPN+ NHL Power Play will stream the matchup for out-of-market viewers. Chicago Sports Network will carry the away broadcast, NESN will cover the home team, and Canadian viewers will have access to SN1. 2:00 PM ET — Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators: The game will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play. The Spot will provide away coverage, while Scripps will carry the home broadcast.

The game will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play. The Spot will provide away coverage, while Scripps will carry the home broadcast. 2:00 PM ET — Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders: ESPN+ NHL Power Play will offer out-of-market coverage. MSGSN will carry the home broadcast, while Canadian viewers can watch on SN or SN+.

ESPN+ NHL Power Play will offer out-of-market coverage. MSGSN will carry the home broadcast, while Canadian viewers can watch on SN or SN+. 4:00 PM ET — Ottawa Senators vs. San Jose Sharks: The game will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play for out-of-market fans. NBC Sports California will provide home coverage, while Canadian broadcasts will be available on RDSI and TSN5.

The game will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play for out-of-market fans. NBC Sports California will provide home coverage, while Canadian broadcasts will be available on RDSI and TSN5. 4:00 PM ET — Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: ESPN+ NHL Power Play will carry the matchup outside the local markets. MSG-B will provide away coverage, ABTV will air the home broadcast, and SN1 will be available in Canada.

ESPN+ NHL Power Play will carry the matchup outside the local markets. MSG-B will provide away coverage, ABTV will air the home broadcast, and SN1 will be available in Canada. 7:00 PM ET — Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks: The game will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play for out-of-market viewers. Canadian coverage will be available across the Sportsnet family of networks.

The game will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play for out-of-market viewers. Canadian coverage will be available across the Sportsnet family of networks. 7:00 PM ET — Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens: ESPN+ NHL Power Play will provide out-of-market streaming. SportsNet Pittsburgh will carry the away broadcast, while Canadian viewers can watch on SNE or TVA Sports.

ESPN+ NHL Power Play will provide out-of-market streaming. SportsNet Pittsburgh will carry the away broadcast, while Canadian viewers can watch on SNE or TVA Sports. 8:00 PM ET — Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas Stars: The matchup will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play outside the local markets. CBJ Hockey Network will cover the away team, while Prime Video will carry the home broadcast.

The matchup will stream on ESPN+ NHL Power Play outside the local markets. CBJ Hockey Network will cover the away team, while Prime Video will carry the home broadcast. 10:00 PM ET — Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche: The final game will be available on ESPN+ NHL Power Play for out-of-market viewers. ALT will provide home coverage, while Canadian fans can watch on SN or SN+.

Motorsports

Saturday’s motorsports schedule will feature NASCAR action at Martinsville Speedway, Formula 1 qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix, and an ARCA Menards Series West race at Kern Raceway.

1:00 PM ET — NASCAR Cup Series Practice, Martinsville: Drivers will take to Martinsville Speedway for practice, with coverage available on truTV and HBO Max.

Drivers will take to Martinsville Speedway for practice, with coverage available on truTV and HBO Max. 1:30 PM ET — Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Practice 3: The final practice session before qualifying will stream on Apple TV.

The final practice session before qualifying will stream on Apple TV. 2:05 PM ET — NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: Drivers will compete for starting positions at Martinsville Speedway. The session will air on truTV and HBO Max.

Drivers will compete for starting positions at Martinsville Speedway. The session will air on truTV and HBO Max. 3:30 PM ET — NASCAR Countdown Live: The pre-race program will air on The CW and stream on ESPN Unlimited ahead of the NASCAR O’Reilly National Debt Relief 250.

The pre-race program will air on The CW and stream on ESPN Unlimited ahead of the NASCAR O’Reilly National Debt Relief 250. 4:00 PM ET — NASCAR O’Reilly National Debt Relief 250, Martinsville: The race will take place at Martinsville Speedway, with coverage on The CW and ESPN Unlimited.

The race will take place at Martinsville Speedway, with coverage on The CW and ESPN Unlimited. 5:00 PM ET — Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying: Drivers will compete for their starting positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Apple TV will stream the session.

Drivers will compete for their starting positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Apple TV will stream the session. 10:00 PM ET — ARCA West NAPA Auto Parts 150, Kern Raceway: The ARCA West race will take place at Kern Raceway, with live coverage available on FloRacing.

Sunday’s schedule will feature the NASCAR Cup Series race at 2:00 PM ET on NBC, followed by the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at 3:00 PM ET on Apple TV.

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday.

5:00 PM ET — UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan, Prelims: The preliminary fights will begin in Las Vegas, with live coverage available on Paramount+.

The preliminary fights will begin in Las Vegas, with live coverage available on Paramount+. 8:00 PM ET — UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Nolan, Main Card: The main card will begin later in the evening and stream live on Paramount+.

With potential championship-deciding games, a packed college football slate, and action across the NBA, NHL, motorsports, and MMA, Saturday will offer plenty for sports fans to watch.