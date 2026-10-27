October 30th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

The Milwaukee Brewers have won Game 3 of the 2026 World Series to take a 3-0 lead in the series. They now need just one more win to claim their first World Series title in franchise history. Game 4 is scheduled for October 27. If the Brewers win that matchup, the series will end, and there will be no MLB game on October 30. However, fans will still have plenty of sports to watch that Friday.

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Friday, October 30, will feature a packed schedule of sporting events, including NBA and NHL games, college football, motorsports, golf, tennis, and MMA.

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MLB

The World Series could continue on Thursday night with Game 6 between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, provided the series has not already ended. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, with coverage on FOX, FOX One, and Fox Deportes.

College football

College football will feature three games on Friday, October 30, with kickoff times ranging from early evening to late night.

7:00 PM ET — Tulane Green Wave vs. Charlotte 49ers: The game will take place at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will air on ESPN2. Tickets start at $12.60.

7:30 PM ET — Baylor Bears vs. UCF Knights: The teams will meet at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Florida. ESPN will broadcast the matchup, and tickets start at $29.39.

10:30 PM ET — Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Sacramento State Hornets: Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California, will host the late-night contest, which will air on ESPN2. Tickets start at $17.64.

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NBA

The NBA will feature 10 matchups throughout the evening, with games scheduled from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET.

7:00 PM ET — Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will host the matchup. The game will be available on League Pass. Tickets start at $12.

7:30 PM ET — Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: The teams will meet at TD Garden in Boston, with tickets starting at $80.40. The game will be available on League Pass.

7:30 PM ET — Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Barclays Center in Brooklyn will host the game. Tickets start at $41.87.

7:30 PM ET — New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: The game will take place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia and will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Tickets start at $206.10.

7:30 PM ET — Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will host the contest, with tickets starting at $51.09.

8:00 PM ET — Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: The teams will meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets start at $34.04.

8:00 PM ET — Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Kaseya Center in Miami will host the matchup. Tickets start at $42.

8:00 PM ET — Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: The game will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis, with tickets starting at $63.62.

10:00 PM ET — Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Chase Center in San Francisco will host the late-night matchup, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Tickets start at $141.60.

10:00 PM ET — Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: The final game of the night will take place at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Tickets start at $31.50.

NHL

The NHL will feature three games on Friday, with the action beginning at 6:00 PM ET and continuing through the evening.

6:00 PM ET — New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: The game will air on NHL Network. MSGSN will carry the broadcast for away viewers, while Scripps will provide coverage for the home audience. Canadian viewers can stream the matchup on SN+.

7:00 PM ET — Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers: The contest will stream on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play. Scripps will provide home-market coverage, while Canadian fans can watch on TSN3 or TVA Sports.

8:00 PM ET — Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: ESPN+ through NHL Power Play will stream the game in the United States. Away viewers will have access to KONG and Prime Video, while Canadian coverage will be available on SN360 and SNW.

Motorsports

Motorsports fans will have a busy afternoon and evening, with NASCAR events at Martinsville Speedway and Formula 1 practice sessions ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

12:30 PM ET — NASCAR Truck Series Practice, Martinsville: Drivers will take to the track for practice, with coverage available on FS2.

1:35 PM ET — NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Competitors will battle for starting positions at Martinsville Speedway. The session will air on FS2 and stream on FOX One.

2:30 PM ET — Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Practice 1: The first practice session will stream on Apple TV.

3:00 PM ET — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice, Martinsville: Drivers will prepare for the upcoming race, with coverage available on the ESPN Unlimited app.

4:05 PM ET — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying: Drivers will compete for starting positions at Martinsville Speedway. Fans can watch through the ESPN Unlimited app.

6:00 PM ET — Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Practice 2: The second practice session will stream on Apple TV, giving teams another opportunity to fine-tune their cars.

6:00 PM ET — NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200, Martinsville: The evening’s main event will air on FS1 and FOX One.

Golf

Golf Channel will provide live coverage of four tournaments on Friday, October 30, with action running from early morning through the evening in Eastern Time.

2:00 AM–7:00 AM ET — Wistron Ladies Open, Second Round: The Ladies European Tour event will open the day’s coverage on Golf Channel, with digital streaming also available.

7:00 AM–12:00 PM ET — HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final, Second Round: Golf Channel and its digital streaming platforms will carry the second round of the tournament.

1:00 PM–4:00 PM ET — Simmons Bank Championship, First Round: The PGA Tour Champions event will air on Golf Channel, with streaming options available online.

4:00 PM–7:00 PM ET — VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Second Round: The PGA Tour tournament will wrap up the day’s scheduled live coverage on Golf Channel. PGA Tour Radio will also provide coverage from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET.

Tennis

Tennis fans will have a full day of quarterfinal action on Friday, October 30, with matches scheduled across the ATP and WTA tours.

2:00 AM–6:00 AM ET — Guangzhou Open: The WTA 250 tournament in Guangzhou, China, will feature early-morning action on outdoor hard courts. Matches are expected to begin around 1:00 AM ET and continue through the morning.

7:00 AM–5:30 PM ET — Swiss Indoors Basel: The ATP tournament in Basel, Switzerland, will feature indoor hard-court action throughout the day. Doubles play will begin at 7:00 AM ET, followed by the first singles quarterfinal at 9:00 AM ET.

Around 8:00 AM ET onward — Erste Bank Open: Quarterfinal matches at the indoor hard-court tournament in Vienna, Austria, are expected to begin in the morning and continue into the afternoon.

MMA

MMA fans will have several events to follow on Friday, October 30, with fight cards scheduled across the United States and Thailand.

7:30 AM ET — ONE Friday Fights 176 and The Inner Circle 36: The event will take place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans can watch through ONE Championship’s digital platforms and broadcast channels.

7:00 PM ET — 559 Fights 128: Next Gen 5: The card will be held at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California. Julian Hicks will face Israel Aldama in a champ-versus-champ showdown spanning the welterweight and super lightweight divisions. Coverage will be available on MyTV53 and the 559 Fights YouTube channel.

9:00 PM ET — LFA 245: Khamzaev vs. Prescendo: The main card will begin at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino’s Event Center in Niagara Falls, New York, following the 6:30 PM ET undercard. Ansar Khamzaev will meet Juliano Prescendo for the vacant LFA Lightweight World Championship. The event will air live in the United States on VICE TV and stream on FloCombat.

Around 9:00 PM ET — Fierce Fighting Championship LIII (FFC 53): The main card will take place at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Anthony Castro will face Bobby Winther in a professional welterweight title bout. Spectation Sports will provide streaming coverage.

That wraps up the sports broadcasting schedule for Friday, October 30. With action across multiple leagues and sports, fans will have plenty of options to choose from. Let us know which game or event you’re planning to watch.