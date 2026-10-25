October 27th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

On October 27, the NBA will feature several interesting matchups, including a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. Luka Dončić’s recent form could make this matchup one to watch. The Lakers guard has been playing well, scoring 28 points against the Warriors and 23 against the Clippers. However, he has also openly expressed dissatisfaction with his performances and reminded the team that it needs to improve. It will be interesting to see how Dončić and the Lakers respond in their next game.

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Apart from the NBA action, October 27 will also feature another World Series game, along with NHL matchups, tennis coverage, and college football. Here’s a look at the day’s sports schedule and where to watch.

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MLB

The World Series will continue Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays meet for Game 4 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, with national coverage on FOX, FOX One, and FOX Deportes.

NBA

The NBA will feature four matchups on Tuesday, October 27, as Coast 2 Coast Tuesday brings an evening of basketball across the league.

7:30 PM ET — Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: The game will tip off at TD Garden in Boston, with streaming available on Fubo. Tickets will start at $42.

8:00 PM ET — Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Madison Square Garden in New York will host this matchup, which will air on NBC. Tickets will start at $196.80.

8:00 PM ET — Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: The teams will meet at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Tickets will start at $28.78.

11:00 PM ET — Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: The final game of the night will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on NBC. Tickets will start at $48.

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NHL

The NHL will also have a busy schedule, with games spread throughout the evening. Two matchups will air nationally on ESPN, while ESPN+ will carry other out-of-market games through NHL Power Play. Select games will also be available on local broadcasts.

7:00 PM ET — Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: The evening will begin with the Blue Jackets facing the Flyers.

8:00 PM ET — Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: ESPN will broadcast this matchup.

8:00 PM ET — Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets: The Panthers will meet the Jets.

8:00 PM ET — New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars: The Stars will host the Devils, with Prime Video streaming the game in the Dallas market.

8:00 PM ET — New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: The Islanders will face the Predators.

8:00 PM ET — Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues: The Canadiens will take on the Blues.

8:00 PM ET — Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: The Kings will play the Blackhawks.

9:00 PM ET — Minnesota Wild vs. Utah Mammoth: The Wild will face the Mammoth.

10:00 PM ET — Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks: The Canucks will meet the Ducks.

10:30 PM ET — Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks: ESPN will carry this late-night matchup.

College football

College football will feature two games on Tuesday, October 27, with both matchups scheduled for the evening.

7:00 PM ET — Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: The game will take place at Houchens Industries–L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with coverage on CBS Sports Network. Tickets will start at $5.88.

8:00 PM ET — Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Missouri State Bears: Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri, will host this matchup, which will air on ESPN2. Tickets will start at $5.88.

Tennis

Tennis Channel will offer coverage of ATP and WTA action on Tuesday, October 27, with matches scheduled across several tournaments. Canadian viewers will also have additional coverage on TSN, including a Centre Court broadcast in the morning. All times are listed in Eastern Time.

6:00 AM ET — Center Court Live (Tennis Channel): The broadcast will feature live tennis from the ATP Almaty Open, European Open in Brussels, Grand Prix de Lyon, and WTA Ningbo Open.

8:30 AM ET — Day 2 Centre Court (TSN): Canadian viewers will be able to follow the main-court action.

10:00 AM ET — Day 2 Additional Courts (TSN): Coverage will continue with matches from other courts.

2:30 PM ET — Center Court (Tennis Channel): The afternoon program will feature live and taped coverage from Almaty, Brussels, Lyon, Osaka, and Ningbo.

With basketball, hockey, college football, tennis, and the World Series on the schedule, there will be plenty to watch on October 27. Let us know which game you choose to watch!