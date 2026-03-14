Meet Japanese Outfielder Ukyo Shuto: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract, and More

If you enjoy watching speedy outfielders who can turn games into track meets, keep an eye on Ukyo Shuto. The Japanese speedster has been making waves in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, using his elite pace to impact games on both offense and defense. With scouts from Major League Baseball also taking notice, here’s a closer look at his journey and rise in Japanese baseball.

Who is Ukyo Shuto? Everything to Know

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Ukyo Shuto is the kind of player who redefines what an outfielder can do on the basepaths. Born on February 10, 1996, in Ota, Gunma, Japan, the speedy center fielder bats left and throws right. Standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds, his lean, sprinter-like build reflects the track background that shaped his elite speed.

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After developing through Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology Second High School and Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology Hokkaido Okhotsk, Shuto joined the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks through the 2019 development draft in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Across more than 600 career games, he has posted a .259 batting average while establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous base stealers, highlighted by a remarkable 50-steal season in 2020. Known for his elite defense in center field and relentless work ethic, Shuto’s speed remains his defining trait.

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Who are Ukyo Shuto’s Parents? Is He Married? Everything that You Should Know

Ukyo Shuto comes from a family with strong athletic roots. His father was an amateur track and field athlete, and his father’s cousin, Toshihiko Iwasaki, represented Japan in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. That lineage helps explain Shuto’s exceptional speed on the basepaths, which has become his defining trait in Nippon Professional Baseball. Details about his mother remain largely private, but his family’s track background clearly influenced his explosive running ability and his record-setting stolen-base streaks.

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In his personal life, Ukyo Shuto keeps a relatively low profile. He announced his marriage to a non-celebrity partner in June 2020, around the time he was establishing himself with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Shuto rarely shares details about his family life publicly, choosing instead to keep his private life out of the spotlight while focusing on his baseball career.

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Ukyo Shuto, Contract, Salary, and Net Worth

Ukyo Shuto reached a major financial milestone in January 2026 when the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks signed him to a five-year contract extension reportedly worth around 2 billion yen (about $12.6 million). The deal runs through the 2030 season, with the first three years guaranteed and the final two including performance-based incentives.

The extension represents a significant jump from his 2025 salary of roughly 110 million yen (about $700,000), raising his annual earnings to approximately 400 million yen (around $2.5 million) at the start of the new agreement. The contract is widely viewed as one of the largest ever awarded to a player who entered Nippon Professional Baseball through the development draft system.

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While precise figures for his personal wealth are not publicly confirmed, Shuto’s rising salary and growing endorsement opportunities in Japan have likely boosted his overall financial standing. With his strong performances and increasing popularity, the speedster’s profile in Japanese baseball continues to rise.

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All About His Professional Career

Ukyo Shuto’s rise in professional baseball is a classic underdog story. Selected by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the second round of the 2017 development draft, he worked his way through the farm system before making his Nippon Professional Baseball debut on April 7, 2019. Shuto made an immediate impact, stealing 25 bases as a rookie before delivering a breakout campaign in 2020, when he batted .270 and led the Pacific League with 50 stolen bases. During that season, he also set a remarkable record by recording a stolen base in 13 consecutive games, surpassing previous marks across both NPB and Major League Baseball.

Since then, Shuto has remained one of the league’s most dangerous base runners. He has captured the Pacific League stolen base title multiple times, including seasons with 41 steals in 2024 and 35 in 2025 despite battling injuries. In 2025, he also posted a .286 batting average across 96 games while continuing to provide elite defense in center field. Across his career, Shuto has accumulated more than 200 stolen bases with an excellent success rate, reinforcing his reputation as one of the fastest players in Japanese baseball.

Beyond the regular season, Shuto has also contributed to the Hawks’ postseason runs and gained international recognition as part of the Japan national baseball team, commonly known as Samurai Japan. With the Hawks continuing their pursuit of another Pacific League title, the speedster remains a key piece in the team’s lineup heading into the 2026 season.