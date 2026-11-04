About two weeks ago, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was still making the case for a salary cap. Now, MLB has made another proposal as negotiations with the players’ association continue. Jeff Passan reported, saying, “Major League Baseball proposed postponing the implementation of a salary cap until the 2028 season.”

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Its revised plan projects a $258.2 million cap and a $180.2 million floor. That is higher than June’s proposal of a $245.3 million cap and a $171.2 million floor. The change gives clubs another season under the current financial system before new limits arrive. MLB says the delay would give teams more time to prepare their payrolls. The 2027 season would continue under the existing luxury-tax and revenue-sharing systems. The $12.9M cap increase signals MLB’s willingness to move closer to union demands.

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However, the current CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1. If both sides fail to reach an agreement, owners are expected to lock out players. The previous lockout ended March 10, 2022, leaving teams only three weeks before Opening Day.

The proposed cap and floor would create different challenges for clubs across MLB. Eight high-spending teams, led by the Dodgers and Yankees, would need to cut $528M combined. Meanwhile, 12 lower-spending clubs would add $636M to meet the floor.’ Reduces stat density.

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MLB believes the changes would narrow payroll differences and give more teams a chance to compete. Manfred has repeatedly argued that the current luxury-tax system has not addressed the payroll gap.

In May, he said, “Our payroll gap from top to bottom is $446M. That’s not a fair fight.”

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He also argued that higher payrolls give teams better chances of reaching the playoffs.

On the Luxury tax, Manfred said, “And sometimes you’ve got to admit you failed.”

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He has defended the Dodgers, saying they built their roster within the existing rules. For MLB, the question is whether the current system can create more competition in the league. A salary cap would limit high-spending teams like the Dodgers and Yankees, potentially creating more competitive balance across MLB.

However, the players’ association continues to reject a hard salary cap. The union accused owners of trying to “line their pockets and increase their franchise values.” The MLBPA believes a cap would limit compensation and weaken players’ bargaining power. It also disputes MLB’s proposed 50-50 revenue split and the accounting behind it. The union says escrow provisions could allow salaries to be clawed back if players receive more than their agreed share. It estimates the proposal could reduce amateur signing bonuses by $400 million in 2027.

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MLB proposes earlier free agency for players aged 30 or older, potentially benefiting 354 players. Outside teams face five-year offers, with first-year salaries capped at 15%. Current teams can offer six years, 16% first-year salaries, and 5% annual raises, without deferred money.

Those restrictions could make Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million Mets contract impossible. MLB argues that earlier free agency and higher minimum salaries would still benefit players. MLB proposes raising minimum salaries to $1M for two-year veterans and $900K for rookies, with a $15M increase to the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

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The uncertainty is already affecting how clubs approach the current free-agent market, with existing contracts limiting payroll flexibility. MLB acknowledged that teams have too many financial commitments to reduce spending quickly enough for 2027. A lockout after December 1 could pause free-agent negotiations and signings, making the proposed cap delay important for front offices planning their spending.

But the union wants stronger revenue sharing instead of a cap, leaving the biggest disagreement unresolved. With December 1 approaching quickly, a lockout could freeze free agency if there is no agreement and put the 2027 season at risk.

Bryce Harper hits back at MLB for the looming lockout

Bryce Harper raised concerns about a potential MLB shutdown in 2027, but his latest comments have found support elsewhere. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar recently suggested that next season might not happen because of the upcoming labor dispute.

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Harper warned a fan that the lockout would hit this year, then agreed that the offseason beats playing. His comments came as MLB owners and the Players Association prepare for difficult collective bargaining negotiations.

Former Chicago Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo and David Ross discussed his comments on their Ross and Rizzo Unfiltered show.

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Ross explained, “The offseason is nice after a 162-game grind.”

Rizzo agreed, saying, “The offseason is way better than the season, are you kidding me?”

Ross also highlighted the importance of recovery, saying, “You get that downtime that is so important to the mental and physical health of the players.”

Their agreement showed why players value time away after spending months competing. Despite agreeing with Harper, he explained why playing remains important to him.

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“The season is now the greatest thing ever,” Rizzo said. “I love playing baseball. Love it. There’s nothing I would have rather done during the year.”

Meanwhile, Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs believes an entire season can still be saved. However, he warned that missing games remains possible if MLB refuses to reconsider its salary cap proposal.

“I think it would be moronic to not have a season next year or miss a substantial amount of games because of the health of where we’re at as a league,” Stubbs said.

He also questioned where commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB leadership would stand after December 2.

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Stubbs added, “But yeah, I see some games getting missed this year because of where they stand on this salary cap idea.”

The disagreement involves owners proposing a $245.3 million cap (revised to $258.2 million) and a $171.2 million spending floor (revised to $180.2 million). Owners want greater payroll control, while players believe restrictions could reduce salaries and limit free-agent opportunities.

Brewers star Christian Yelich warned against disrupting baseball’s popularity, noting the 2026 postseason averaged 5.49M viewers, down 13% from 2025 but the highest since 2019.

Yelich explained, “It would obviously be a shame if we miss time.”

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He also believes both sides have sufficient offseason time to negotiate. For fans, missing games would mean losing regular-season rivalries and the October baseball they eagerly await.