Kaima Taira, a 27-year-old Japanese right-hander, has yet to throw a major league pitch, but the Toronto Blue Jays are already playing like a club with a long list of needs. A meeting in Las Vegas suggests their next move targets a familiar face from the division.

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That face belongs to Jazz Chisholm Jr., a two-time All-Star infielder and former New York Yankees second and third baseman. Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported that Toronto met with his agency, Roc Nation Sports, at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas.

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Chisholm used those talks to say that he is open to a multi-position utility role, including a return to the outfield, where he played for the Miami Marlins in 2023 and 2024. That flexibility gives Toronto several ways to use him.

Toronto also has a clear spot to fill since second baseman Ernie Clement faded badly down the stretch. His OPS dropped from .738 through July to .442 from August 1 onward, which leaves second base as the weakest link in the infield.

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That versatility also widens Chisholm’s market, so the Blue Jays will have company. MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported that 11 teams have engaged in discussions with Chisholm’s representatives, and FanSided’s Robert Murray identified the Washington Nationals as one of them.

Price is the next piece of that race. The Yankees did not extend the $23.15 million qualifying offer, so no suitor has to give up a 2027 draft pick. FanGraphs projects about four years and $92 million, while ESPN projects two years and $46 million with an opt-out.

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Any team would still be betting on a rebound. Chisholm hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 137 games, and his 157 strikeouts in 532 plate appearances pushed his K rate near 30 percent.

Even so, the track record supports the bet. Chisholm joined the 30-30 club in 2025 with 31 homers and 31 steals, then swiped a career-high 41 bags in 2026, more than half of Toronto’s team total.

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That running game fits what the Blue Jays want to become. MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson reported that Toronto plans to push aggressive baserunning in 2027 after finishing near the bottom of MLB with 75 steals in 2026.

His left-handed bat would also help the lineup balance. Chisholm would split up right-handed sluggers in first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, and catcher Alejandro Kirk in an offense that ranked near the bottom of MLB.

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Toronto has shown it will pay for impact, which brings the Taira deal back into focus. He agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after year three, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

That price follows a dominant run by the Seibu Lions. Taira went 12-5 with a 1.36 ERA in 2026 and allowed five home runs over three seasons, though he has never cleared 150 innings in a season.

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The Blue Jays have also raided the Bronx before. Utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa signed a two-year, $15 million deal in December 2023 after two seasons with the Yankees and hit .292 across 83 games in 2024.

That stint ended at the 2024 deadline, when Toronto sent Kiner-Falefa, a similar multi-position piece, to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He returned off waivers in 2025 and reached third base in Game 7 of the World Series, an extra-inning loss.

The takeaway for Chisholm is that Toronto can get real value from a versatile ex-Yankee, and a shorter contract would limit the risk if his 2026 slump carries over.

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Toronto clearly likes versatile infielders, so it makes sense to have a Plan B next to Chisholm. Brandon Lowe, a 32-year-old veteran infielder, has hit 30-plus homers in back-to-back seasons, though his defense swung from poor to elite last year, which clouds his outlook for his mid-30s.

With the December 2 lockout approaching, time is short for any deal. The Blue Jays must decide whether Chisholm’s power returns, since a transaction freeze would halt talks.