29 MLB Teams Warned of Blue Jays’ Aggression as Bo Bichette’s Toronto Future Nears Final Decision, per Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays were this close to winning the championship – but they missed. And now, it’s almost like they have tasted blood, because they can’t stop being aggressive this offseason. In such a scenario, Bo Bichette’s return becomes the obvious question.

That seems like writing on the wall now – he is coming back, according to most sources. BALLCAP Sports, in fact, not just almost touched on Bichette’s return, but also added a fair bit of warning for the 29 MLB teams on how aggressive Toronto is going to get.

“This is a team that is operating with a burning desire to get back to the World Series next year; coming two outs away from winning the damn thing and falling short, I think, has left an impression. I think Bo will be back, and that would be enough to deliver for this team and for this fan base, but I think they will do even more than that. Give me a bow return. Give me an impact move for the rotation. Give me an impact move for the bullpen. I think they will be all over this thing. They have been aggressive for the last couple of years.”

And this confidence isn’t unfounded.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a position that’s enviable for others. They have a franchise cornerstone locked in, veterans returning, and a farm system that is on the rise. And most importantly, they have an owner who is ready to open their pockets and sell.

The organization just tasted what a deep postseason feels like, and they want more of it, as Jim Riley from BALLCAP Sports mentioned.

Naturally, this puts the Toronto Blue Jays at the center of every major rumor.

They are in on the Kyle Tucker conversation. While his price tag might move past $300 million, the Jays have the flexibility to at least play in the arena. But if the bidding war starts becoming absurd, Tucker can be counted out of the picture.

With Bo Bichette, though, the scene is different.

It’s, after all, business wrapped in sentiment, and the Toronto front office knows what Bichette means to the fanbase. Plus, GM Ross Atkins has spoken highly of Bichette at the GM meetings and reminded everyone of his contribution to this game. All this indicates that Jays will probably keep him in the mix, even though right now several teams are said to be interested in Bichette.

But what really fuels this offseason urgency is the storm that comes after 2025.

Springer, Gausman, Varsho, Bieber, and García are all free agents. Berríos could opt out, and the Jays know that they need to get ahead of the curve. At least in the outfield and the rotation, and another forward-thinking move like with Andres Gimenez wouldn’t be a surprise.

Even then, the team’s developing names give them a little breathing room. Names like Trey Yesavage, Addison Barger, and Ernie Clement, and a wave of prospects behind them, ensure the team spent aggressively where it matters most.

MLB teams have been warned; Toronto won’t be letting big names go easy this season.

Blue Jays target NPB star Kazuma Okamoto

Given that key players are potentially hitting the free agency market, the Toronto Blue Jays sure have a lot of work on their hands. But luckily, this free agent class is loaded with high-value options across positions, so they have the flexibility to move on in case some of their players decide to hit the market. Now, it turns out that Toronto is two steps ahead.

They don’t just have domestic names on their to-get list, but international ones too. Kazuma Okamoto!

The infielder is set to be posted this offseason and recently took part in an exhibition game between Japan and Korea ahead of the WBC. And the match had drawn scouts from several MLB teams like the Yankees, Phillies, Padres, Angels, White Sox, and, yes, of course, the Toronto Blue Jays—according to Yahoo Japan.

Okamoto batted fourth as the designated hitter and showed everyone why he is regarded as the top talent of NPB now.

With the Jays having eliminated the Yankees from postseason contention, any bidding war could carry a little more fire. Okamoto has proven himself in Japan, and it’s easy to see how teams could get into a heated brawl to get him. Won’t be the first time, right?

Last season, the same thing happened with Roki Sasaki!

Beyond Okamoto, other NPB stars like Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai are also expected to draw some eyeballs. The Winter Meetings are just a few weeks away and will likely reveal which teams are serious about these Japanese standout players.

For now, the Jays seem to be fixated on Okamoto and adding another bat to a talent roster.