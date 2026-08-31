September 1st’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

September is here, bringing plenty of action across football, the WNBA, and other major sports. However, the first day of the month will be a little different, as fans won’t get to watch either football or WNBA games because of their scheduled break. Still, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow this Tuesday. So, what makes the day worth watching?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For starters, Tuesday will wrap up the first round of the US Open. As expected, several high-level contests are on tap, with players eager to secure their spots in the second round. On top of that, MLB has a loaded 15-game slate, including a meeting between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nationals face a tough challenge after the Braves swept all six games against the Colorado Rockies in their season series, including the latest meeting on Sunday. Atlanta currently leads the NL East and is looking to hold onto the No. 2 seed in the MLB playoffs. That puts even more pressure on Washington heading into Tuesday. Still, several other intriguing games are also on the schedule, so let’s take a look at the full broadcast lineup.

MLB

The MLB slate features 15 games, with the evening action starting at 6:40 PM ET. The San Diego Padres head to Cincinnati to face the Cincinnati Reds, with coverage on CINR and SDPA, while the San Francisco Giants take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at the same time on SNP and NBCSBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also at 6:40 PM ET, the New York Mets meet the Tampa Bay Rays, with the game available on RAYS and SNY. The Toronto Blue Jays travel to Cleveland to face the Cleveland Guardians at the same time, with coverage on CLEG and Sportsnet.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 6:45 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners take on the Boston Red Sox, with the game airing on NESN and SEAM. The Atlanta Braves head to Washington for a meeting with the Washington Nationals at the same time, with coverage on NATS and BravesVsn. The Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins at 7:40 PM ET on MNNT and DSN. Also at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs, with the game airing on TBS, MARQ, and BREW. At the same time, the Miami Marlins will face the Kansas City Royals, with coverage on ROYL and MIAM.

Imago Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly R argues with home plate umpire James Hoye in the fifth inning of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIL20260804823 TANNENxMAURY

The schedule continues at 8:05 PM ET, when the Athletics face the Texas Rangers, with coverage on RSN and NBCSCA. Five minutes later, the Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros, with the game available on SCHN and CHSN. At 8:40 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles meet the Colorado Rockies, with coverage on COLR and MASN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, at 9:38 PM ET, the New York Yankees head to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels, with the game airing on ABTV and YES. The Philadelphia Phillies then take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET, with coverage on ARID and NBCSP. Finally, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET, with the game available on SNLA and CARD.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brewers-Cubs game on TBS is also the network’s weekly “MLB Tuesday” national broadcast, giving fans another reason to tune in to the evening slate.

Tennis

Tennis coverage continues on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with US Open Round 1 action spread across multiple networks throughout the day. Tennis Channel Live at the US Open starts at 9:00 AM ET on Tennis Channel and runs through 11:30 AM ET. First-round coverage then continues from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM ET on ESPN, followed by US Open Match Point from 6:00 to 7:00 PM ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening slate features first-round action at Arthur Ashe Stadium from 7:00 to 11:00 PM ET on ESPN, while Louis Armstrong Stadium gets its own coverage on ESPN2 during the same window. ESPN Deportes will also carry first-round action from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM ET.

Imago 2026 US Open – Fan Week NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during the mixed doubles match with Serena Williams of the United Statesduring their mixed doubles match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Flavio Cobolli of Italy during the 2026 US Open – Fan Week at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2026 in New York, New York. New York USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York United States Copyright: xSusanxMullane/ISIxPhotosx 9743

Fans can also follow the US Open Red Zone Feed on the ESPN App from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM ET, while all courts will remain available through the app from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mentioned earlier, there won’t be much action from other major sports on Tuesday. So, if MLB and tennis are your things, settle in, pick a game from the schedule above, and enjoy the competition.