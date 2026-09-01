September 2nd’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

As September 2 nears, an exciting meeting is in the cards after a 10-1 loss in August. With the New York Yankees pushing for the postseason, a lot could hinge upon this result. But that’s not the only action scheduled for Wednesday.

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Before Monday night’s game, the Los Angeles Angels were riding a seven-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Yankees had won six of their previous eight games heading into Anaheim. Before flying to California, the Yankees wrapped up their home series against their rival, the Boston Red Sox, with a dominant 16-1 win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 30. So, what happened Monday night?

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The Angels came away with a victory over the Yankees, with Vaughn Grissom and Walbert Urena playing key roles in the win. It was the Angels’ first home victory since August 15.

The two teams will meet again on September 2 to continue the series. What will the result be this time? We’ll bring you the broadcast details right here.

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Meanwhile, tennis fans have plenty to look forward to as the US Open enters its second round on Wednesday. So, there’s no shortage of action for MLB and tennis fans. Now, let’s take a look at the broadcast details for those games.

MLB

The MLB slate continues with 15 games on Wednesday, with the first matchup starting at 12:40 PM ET. The San Diego Padres take on the Cincinnati Reds, with coverage on CINR and SDPA. At 1:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the Washington Nationals, and the game will be broadcast on NATS and BravesVsn.

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At 2:35 PM ET, the Athletics face the Texas Rangers, with coverage on RSN and NBCSCA. The Baltimore Orioles then play the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 PM ET, with the matchup available on COLR and MASN. At 3:40 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, with coverage on ARID and NBCSP.

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The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox meet at 4:10 PM ET, with the game airing on NESN and SEAM. The evening schedule begins at 6:40 PM ET, when the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates on SNP and NBCSBA. At the same time, the New York Mets play the Tampa Bay Rays, with coverage on RAYS and SNY, while the Toronto Blue Jays face the Cleveland Guardians on CLEG and Sportsnet.

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At 7:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, with coverage on MNNT and DSN. The Miami Marlins also take on the Kansas City Royals at the same time, with the game available on ROYL and MIAM. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 PM ET, with the matchup airing on MLBN, MARQ, and BREW.

The Chicago White Sox then play the Houston Astros at 8:10 PM ET, with coverage on SCHN and CHSN. Later, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 PM ET, with the game airing on ABTV and YES.

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The final matchup of the night comes at 10:10 PM ET, when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game will be available on SNLA and CARD.

Tennis

On Wednesday, the US Open moves into the second round, bringing another full day of action across Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App. With several matches lined up throughout the day, tennis fans will have plenty to keep an eye on.

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The coverage begins at 9:00 AM ET with Tennis Channel Live at the US Open on Tennis Channel, running through 11:30 AM ET. From there, ESPN takes over with second-round action from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM ET, followed by US Open Match Point from 6:00 to 7:00 PM ET.

Imago 2026 US Open – Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for her match against Anastasia Zakharova during the 2026 US Open – Day 2 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2026 in New York, New York. New York USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York United States Copyright: xSusanxMullane/ISIxPhotosx 9747

As the day moves into prime time, ESPN will feature Primetime – Second Round coverage from 7:00 to 11:00 PM ET. ESPN Deportes will also carry second-round matches from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM ET, giving fans another way to follow the action.

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And for those who want to keep up with matches across the tournament, the US Open Red Zone Feed will be available on the ESPN App from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM ET. All courts can also be streamed through the app from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM ET, so there will be plenty of tennis to follow from morning to night.

So, that’s the lineup. The MLB games will be available across multiple channels, while the Yankees-Angels matchup will also stream on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, tennis fans can catch the US Open action on ESPN. With plenty to choose from, pick the matchup that fits your schedule and enjoy the games.