September 23rd’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Last Sunday, the Boston Red Sox secured a playoff spot despite losing to the Tampa Bay Rays. However, another update has added some uncertainty to their postseason path, as they could miss out on the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot. Regardless, the Boston Red Sox are guaranteed at least two playoff games.

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From here, attention will turn toward the Boston Red Sox’s meeting with the New York Yankees. Last year, the New York Yankees eliminated the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round, adding another layer to their next postseason meeting. That history could bring the revenge factor into the conversation when the two teams meet again. But before that, another opponent is waiting.

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This Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians will visit the Boston Red Sox, with the contest scheduled to air on ESPN. It will give the Boston Red Sox another opportunity to measure themselves before the postseason begins.

There will also be several WNBA contests and NHL preseason matchups on the same day. With plenty of action across the sports calendar, checking the broadcast schedules beforehand can help fans build their watchlist.

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MLB

Wednesday’s schedule begins in the afternoon before moving into a busy evening that includes several division battles and two games airing nationally on ESPN.

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The Washington Nationals will visit the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Twins will then take on the San Francisco Giants at 3:45 p.m. ET, giving fans two early games to follow.

The Toronto Blue Jays will visit the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game will be available on MASN and Sportsnet.

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A few minutes later, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the Milwaukee Brewers will visit the Philadelphia Phillies at the same time. The Cardinals-Pirates game will air on SNP and CARD, while the Milwaukee Brewers-Philadelphia Phillies contest will be available on NBCSP and BREW.

The Tampa Bay Rays will then visit the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be live on Amazon Prime Video.

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At 7:10 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Boston Red Sox in a nationally televised game on ESPN. Foster Griffin is scheduled to start for Cleveland, with Sonny Gray taking the mound for Boston.

Five minutes later, the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Atlanta Braves. Andrew Abbott will start for Cincinnati, with Chris Sale taking the mound for Atlanta. Fans can watch the contest on BravesVision and CINR.

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The evening slate continues with the Chicago White Sox visiting the Kansas City Royals at 7:40 p.m. ET. Erick Fedde is listed as Chicago’s starter, while Seth Lugo is scheduled to start for Kansas City. The game will air on ROYL and CHSN.

At the same time, the Miami Marlins will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The game begins at 7:40 p.m. ET and will be available on MARQ and MIAM. Ryan Gusto is scheduled to start for Miami, while Chicago’s starter is still to be determined.

The New York Mets will then travel to face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nolan McLean is scheduled to start for New York, while the Texas starter remains TBD. The game will be available on RSN and SNY.

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Later, the Arizona Diamondbacks will visit the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET. Merrill Kelly is scheduled to start for Arizona, while Mason Adams is listed as Colorado’s starter. The game will air on COLR and ARID.

The Los Angeles Angels will face the Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET. Walbert Ureña is scheduled to start for Los Angeles, while Jeffrey Springs is set to take the mound for the Athletics. Fans can watch the game on NBCSCA and ABTV.

The San Diego Padres will then visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Robbie Ray is scheduled to start for San Diego, while the Dodgers’ starter is yet to be announced. The game will be available on SNLA and SDPA.

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Finally, the Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET in another nationally televised game on ESPN. Houston’s starter is still to be determined, while George Kirby is scheduled to start for Seattle.

WNBA

The WNBA schedule on Wednesday, September 23, features two regular-season contests. The action begins in Brooklyn before moving to Seattle later in the evening.

The Atlanta Dream will visit the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Atlanta Dream enter the contest with a 29-14 record, while the New York Liberty are 26-17.

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The evening slate will then shift to the West Coast, where the Dallas Wings will take on the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The Dallas Wings come into the meeting at 26-17, while the Seattle Storm sit at 8-35.

Notably, both contests will be visible on League Pass and the USA Network.

NHL

The NHL preseason continues Wednesday with four games on the schedule. The action begins with a split-squad doubleheader between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs before moving to Dallas and Anaheim later in the evening.

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The Ottawa Senators will host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET, while the two teams will also send their other split squads to face each other at the same time. With both contests scheduled for 7 p.m., fans will get two simultaneous meetings between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Minnesota Wild will then visit the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET, giving fans another preseason contest to follow as the night continues.

Later, the Los Angeles Kings will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m. ET, closing out Wednesday’s NHL action.

All four contests will be available through local or regional team broadcasters. These typically include team-operated streaming platforms, such as an official app or website, as well as regional sports networks rather than national television channels.

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Golf

On Wednesday, the 2026 Presidents Cup will have team practice. While there will be no competition rounds yet, fans will get their first opportunity to see both teams prepare ahead of the tournament.

The tournament gates will open at 9 a.m. ET, allowing fans to enter the venue and follow the day’s activities.

The United States team and the International team will each hold practice sessions later in the day, although the exact times have not yet been announced. Both squads will use the day to prepare for the competition ahead.

Broadcast details for Wednesday’s Team Practice Day note that coverage should be available on the Golf Channel.

It’s the middle of the week, which means there are no football games on the schedule. Still, the available lineup offers plenty of sports action to keep fans occupied.

So, take a look at the schedule, pick your favorites, and plan your watchlist accordingly.