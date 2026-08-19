August 20th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds didn’t exactly put on an offensive show. Both teams managed just two hits through the first half of the game, and the Cardinals eventually came away with a 3-0 win. Masyn Winn was one of the few players to stand out.

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So, why look back at Tuesday’s game? Because the Cardinals and Reds are right back at it on August 20, and after such a quiet meeting, fans may be expecting a little more action this time.

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There’s another matchup that could grab plenty of attention, too. The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees will meet again, with Trent Grisham coming off an impressive performance Tuesday at Camden Yards.

Grisham launched a solo home run in the third inning and seemed to be involved whenever the Yankees needed a big play. His mindset was simple: ‘stay in the fight.’ Now, with the Yankees and Orioles meeting again Thursday, Grisham will once again be one of the players to watch.

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But baseball isn’t the only sport keeping fans busy. So, what’s on the broadcast schedule for Thursday, and where can you catch all the action? Let’s take a look.

MLB

The day gets started at 12:40 PM ET, when the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds. The game will be available on MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings, with Cardinals.TV and Reds.TV also providing coverage for fans of the two teams.

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At 1:10 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the Peacock Game of the Day. The matchup will also stream on MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings, while Rays.TV will carry the home broadcast. Fans in Canada can watch on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

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Imago Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss argues with umpires after New York Yankees Spencer Jones scores on a Chris Sale balk in the 5th inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 8, 2026 in New York City. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA NYP20260808112 JOHNxANGELILLO

At the same time, the San Francisco Giants visit the Cleveland Guardians. MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings will carry the game, with NBC Sports Bay Area providing the Giants’ regional coverage and CleGuardians.TV available for the home audience.

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The afternoon continues at 2:10 PM ET with the Athletics visiting the Kansas City Royals. The game will air on MLB Network Alternate, MLB.TV, and MLB Extra Innings, while NBC Sports California and SSSEN will provide regional coverage. Royals.TV will also carry the game for the home audience.

The Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers will also play at 2:10 PM ET. Fans can watch on MLB Network, MLB.TV, and MLB Extra Innings, with Mariners.TV and Brewers.TV offering regional coverage.

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At the same time, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago White Sox in a makeup of their June 11 game. ESPN Unlimited will carry the matchup as the Game of the Day, along with MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings. BravesVision and CHSN will provide regional coverage.

The evening brings one of the day’s biggest matchups. At 6:35 PM ET, the New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles. The game will be available on MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings, while Prime Video will carry the Yankees’ broadcast. MASN will provide Orioles coverage, with Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports, and TVA Sports+ available in Canada.

At 8:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals take on the Texas Rangers. The matchup will air on FS1 and FOX One, as well as MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings. Nationals.TV and the Rangers’ regional network will also provide coverage, while Canadian viewers can watch on Sportsnet+.

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The MLB schedule wraps up at 8:10 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros. Fans can watch on MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings, with ABTV carrying the Angels’ regional broadcast and SCHN covering the Astros.

But if you’re not a baseball-only fan, there’s still plenty to watch.

WNBA

The WNBA has three games on the schedule. At 8:00 PM ET, the Indiana Fever visit the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center. The Fever will be looking to build on last week’s win over Dallas, when Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston played key roles. Can Indiana do it again? Fans can find the game on Amazon Prime.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 16: Caitlin Clark 22 of Indiana talks to teammates Sophie Cunningham 8 and Monique Billings 25 during the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream on August 16th, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire WNBA: AUG 16 Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260816047

Then, at 10:00 PM ET, two games tip off at the same time. The Connecticut Sun take on the Las Vegas Aces, with coverage on League Pass and local broadcast channels. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream visit the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, with that matchup also available on Amazon Prime.

Golf

Golf fans have a full day ahead, too. Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, hosts the second of three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

TV coverage runs from 10:00 AM to noon ET on ESPN before shifting to Golf Channel from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET. ESPN+ will also have PGA Tour Live, including exclusive early coverage beginning at 10:00 AM ET, along with featured-hole and featured-group streams.

Scottie Scheffler enters the week on top of the FedEx Cup standings and is the player everyone will be chasing. Rory McIlroy is also part of the 50-player field, giving the event another major name to watch.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 17: Rory Mcllroy wins the CJ Cup on October 17, 2021 at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire GOLF: OCT 17 PGA, Golf Herren – CJ Cup Icon212008822395

That’s what Thursday has in store. The NFL gets a brief break between its preseason Week 3 games, while MLS returns Saturday. For now, though, MLB, the WNBA, and golf have more than enough on the schedule to keep sports fans busy.