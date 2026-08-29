August 30th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

If football is what you usually look forward to on the weekend, Sunday might feel a little different. There will be no NFL or college football action, but that does not mean the sports calendar is quiet. The Cincinnati Reds will visit their long-standing NL Central rival, the Chicago Cubs, at Wrigley Field, with Pete Crow-Armstrong leading the way for the Cubs and Elly De La Cruz among the key names for the Reds. And there is an extra reason to keep an eye on this one: it will be the Sunday Night Baseball marquee game.

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For tennis fans, though, Sunday brings an even bigger attraction. The US Open main draw will officially get underway with Round 1, featuring day and night sessions packed with action. So, without further delay, let’s take a look at the broadcast details for Sunday’s biggest sporting events.

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MLB

The MLB slate for Sunday, Aug. 30, features 14 games spread across the afternoon and evening. The action begins at 12:15 PM ET, when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals, with the game streaming on Peacock. At 1:35 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will take on the Atlanta Braves, while the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. The Rockies-Braves game will air on BravesVsn and COLR, while the Red Sox-Yankees matchup will be available on YES and NESN. Two minutes later, at 1:37 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners will visit the Toronto Blue Jays, with coverage on Sportsnet and SEAM.

The Kansas City Royals will then face the Cleveland Guardians at 1:40 PM ET on CLEG and ROYL, while the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Detroit Tigers at the same time, with coverage on DSN and SNLA. Also at 1:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will visit the Tampa Bay Rays, with the game available on RAYS and SDPA.

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The Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 PM ET on MNNT and CHSN, while the Texas Rangers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at the same time on BREW and RSN. At 2:15 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the St. Louis Cardinals, with coverage on CARD and SNP.

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The Houston Astros will then face the New York Mets at 3:10 PM ET, with the game airing on NBC. At 4:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Athletics, with coverage on NBCSCA and MASN. Two minutes later, the Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Los Angeles Angels at 4:07 PM ET on ABTV and NBCSP.

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Finally, the Cincinnati Reds will face the Chicago Cubs at 7:20 PM ET, with the game airing nationally on NBC as the Sunday Night Baseball marquee game.

WNBA

The WNBA slate features four games, with the action getting underway at 3:00 PM ET as the Minnesota Lynx visit the Atlanta Dream. Following the Los Angeles Sparks’ game against the Seattle Storm at 5:00 PM ET, the Golden State Valkyries will face the Portland Fire at 7:00 PM ET. Next, the Connecticut Sun will close out the night against the Dallas Wings at 8:30 PM ET. All four games will be available to stream on WNBA League Pass.

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Tennis

Tennis fans have plenty to look forward to as the US Open main draw gets underway with Round 1 action across two sessions. The day session begins at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN and ESPN2, with the featured match airing on ABC. The night session follows at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN2, while every court will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

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Golf

Over in golf, the Tour Championship reaches its final round at East Lake in Atlanta, where the FedExCup champion will be crowned. Coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET on Golf Channel and runs through 1:30 PM ET. CBS will then take over from 1:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET, carrying live coverage through the final round and championship finish.

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Motorsports

Meanwhile, the NTT IndyCar Series heads to the Milwaukee Mile for Race 2 of the doubleheader weekend, with the 17th round of the season scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the race on FOX, with streaming also available on FOX One, while in-car camera coverage will be offered on HBO Max.

Alex Palou enters the weekend on the verge of clinching his fifth IndyCar championship, holding a 91-point lead in the standings. This will also be the final IndyCar doubleheader weekend of the season, with the championship finale set for Sunday, Sept. 6, at Laguna Seca.

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And that wraps up the major action for the day. But if you had to pick just one event as your must-watch this weekend, which one would get your vote?