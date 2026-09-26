September 27th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

The wait is finally over. This Sunday marks the beginning of the WNBA playoffs, with four games scheduled for the first round. The eight teams that have qualified for the postseason are the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, Washington Mystics, Dallas Wings, and defending champion Las Vegas Aces. On the same day, Major League Baseball will also bring plenty of action.

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Sunday will mark the final day of the MLB regular season. The playoffs will begin just a day later. So, before the focus shifts to the next season, Sunday offers a chance to catch the final games of the regular-season campaign.

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Apart from the WNBA and MLB, the day will also feature the Presidents Cup and a full slate of NFL games. Now, let’s get into the broadcasting schedules for all of those matchups.

WNBA

The WNBA playoffs will officially get underway on Sunday with the New York Liberty opening the playoff schedule against the Minnesota Lynx at 2 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, with both teams entering the series at 0-0.

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Two hours later, the Indiana Fever will visit the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. That first-round matchup is also scheduled for ABC, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. ET.

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The action will continue at 7 p.m. ET, when the Washington Mystics face the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Unlike the first two games, this matchup will be available on Prime Video.

The final playoff game of the day will tip off at 9 p.m. ET, with the Dallas Wings traveling to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries. Fans can watch the game on USA Network and CNBC.

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MLB

On Sunday, the schedule begins at 3:05 p.m. ET, with the New York Mets visiting the Washington Nationals. The Houston Astros will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, while the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to Oracle Park to take on the San Francisco Giants.

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At the same time, the Tampa Bay Rays will visit the Philadelphia Phillies, with Nick Martinez scheduled to face Zack Wheeler. The Cincinnati Reds will then meet the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. ET, with Brandon Williamson set to start for Cincinnati and Toronto yet to announce its starter.

Three games are scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Cleveland Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals, the Pittsburgh Pirates will visit the Detroit Tigers, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres.

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The Los Angeles Angels will also meet the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 p.m., while the Texas Rangers visit the Minnesota Twins. The Colorado Rockies will face the Chicago White Sox, and the Atlanta Braves will travel to take on the Miami Marlins.

The St. Louis Cardinals will round out the 3:10 p.m. slate against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Andre Pallante scheduled to start for St. Louis and Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound for Milwaukee.

Finally, the Baltimore Orioles will visit the New York Yankees at 3:20 p.m. ET to close out the day’s schedule. The Orioles are set to send Shane Baz to the mound, while New York’s starter remains to be determined.

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NFL

This Sunday’s NFL action will begin at 1 p.m. ET with nine games. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Miami Dolphins, while the Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns. The Tennessee Titans will face the New York Giants, and the New England Patriots will travel to Jacksonville to meet the Jaguars.

The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Buffalo Bills, while the New York Jets take on the Detroit Lions. The Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts, and the Seattle Seahawks will travel to play the Washington Commanders. The Cincinnati Bengals will also visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in another early-window matchup.

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The schedule will continue at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the Arizona Cardinals visiting the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two more games are set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Las Vegas Raiders will face the New Orleans Saints, while the Baltimore Ravens travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Finally, Sunday Night Football will bring Week 3 to a close when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on NBC.

Golf

The Presidents Cup will reach its conclusion on Sunday, September 27, with the final day of competition featuring 12 singles matches. The closing session will determine which team lifts the Cup after four days of action.

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NBC will provide live coverage from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, with all 12 singles matches scheduled to take place during that window.

The NHL preseason concluded on September 26, while the regular season is set to open on September 29. That means NHL fans will have to wait two more days before the regular-season action gets underway.

Otherwise, the Sunday broadcast schedule looks quite packed.