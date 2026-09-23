September 24th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Thursday is set to be a busy day for sports fans. The schedule features MLB games, Week 3’s Thursday Night Football contest, NHL preseason action, the Presidents Cup, and WNBA regular-season games. And have we missed the college football game scheduled for the same day? Yes, there will be college football as well.

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So, you can see just how packed the day is. But amid all this action, the WNBA schedule could attract huge attention for a different reason.

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The playoffs begin Sunday night, making Thursday the final day of the WNBA regular season. That makes the day particularly important for fans as teams wrap up the regular season and prepare for the postseason.

Furthermore, Thursday’s schedule features five WNBA games, including the highly anticipated contest between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx. Now, let’s take a look at the broadcast details for all five contests and the other games scheduled for Thursday.

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WNBA

First, the Toronto Tempo will visit the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Toronto enters the contest with an 11-32 record, while the Connecticut Sun are 10-33.

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Thirty minutes later, the Chicago Sky will take on the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Chicago Sky are 16-27 heading into the meeting, while the Washington Mystics sit at 27-16.

The evening then shifts to Minneapolis, where the Indiana Fever will face the Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Indiana Fever enter at 28-15, while the Minnesota Lynx hold a 32-11 record.

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The final two contests will tip off at 10 p.m. ET. The Golden State Valkyries will visit the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Golden State Valkyries come into the meeting at 31-12, while the Los Angeles Sparks are 16-27.

At the same time, the Las Vegas Aces will travel to Phoenix to face the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. The Las Vegas Aces are 30-13, while the Phoenix Mercury enter the contest at 16-27.

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Every game will be live on League Pass, with some matchups available on national broadcast and NBA TV.

MLB

The day begins with the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates at 12:35 p.m. ET. The starting pitcher for St. Louis is TBD, while Paul Skenes will take the mound for Pittsburgh. The contest will be available on SNP and CARD.

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At 2:10 p.m. ET, the Chicago White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals. Chicago’s starting pitcher is still to be determined, while Randy Dobnak could be Kansas City’s starter. Fans can watch the contest on ROYL and CHSN.

The Miami Marlins will then visit the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET. Tyler Phillips is scheduled to start for Miami, while Chicago has yet to announce its starter. The game will air on MARQ, MLB.TV and MIAM.

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A few minutes later, the New York Mets will face the Texas Rangers at 2:35 p.m. ET. Zac Thornton is set to start for New York, while the Texas starter remains undecided. The contest will be available on RSN and SNY.

The afternoon slate continues with the Arizona Diamondbacks visiting the Colorado Rockies at 3:10 p.m. ET. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start for Arizona, while Colorado’s starter has not yet been announced. Fans can follow the action on COLR and ARID.

The schedule then moves into the evening, beginning with the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The contest will be available on NBCSP and BREW.

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At 6:45 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Guardians will travel to face the Boston Red Sox. Cleveland has yet to announce its starter, while Ranger Suarez is scheduled to take the mound for Boston. The game will air on NESN and CLEG.

The Tampa Bay Rays will then visit the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ian Seymour is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay, while Gerrit Cole will take the mound for New York. The contest will be available on YES and RAYS.

At 7:15 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Reds will face the Atlanta Braves in a nationally televised contest on FS1. Brady Singer is scheduled to start for Cincinnati, while Tyler Mahle will pitch for Atlanta. The game will also air on BravesVision and CINR.

The Houston Astros will then face the Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California. Broadcast coverage will be available on NBCSCA and SCHN.

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At the same time, the Los Angeles Angels will visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The 9:40 p.m. ET contest will air on SEAM and ABTV.

Finally, the San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for San Diego, while Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for Los Angeles. The game will be nationally televised on MLB Network and also available on SNLA and SDPA.

NFL

Week 3 of the NFL season will begin its Thursday night slate with a primetime contest between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

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The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Thursday Night Football contest will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

College Football

This Thursday will feature one college football game, with the action beginning in the evening.

The Liberty Flames will travel to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium. The contest will be televised on ESPN, giving fans a national broadcast option for Thursday night’s college football action.

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NHL

This Thursday, the NHL preseason action will start with the Boston Bruins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET. At the same time, the Buffalo Sabres will travel to face the Detroit Red Wings, while the Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Also at 7 p.m. ET, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Nashville Predators at a neutral site in Greensboro, North Carolina. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils will visit the New York Rangers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The evening slate continues at 8 p.m. ET, when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues.

Later, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 9 p.m. ET. The schedule then moves to the West Coast, with the Calgary Flames visiting the Seattle Kraken at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The final two contests will begin at 10 p.m. ET. The Anaheim Ducks will travel to face the San Jose Sharks, while the Utah Hockey Club visits the Vegas Golden Knights.

Golf

On Thursday, the 2026 Presidents Cup starts at Medinah Country Club in Chicago, with the opening ceremony and the first round of four-ball games.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and will air on Golf Channel. Once the ceremony concludes, Day 1 four-ball matches will begin around noon. ET and continue through 7 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel providing live coverage.

The coverage will then continue with “Live From the Presidents Cup,” which is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Fans can also stream the coverage through GC Mobile and Peacock.

That’s all for this busy Thursday. A lineup of stars will take the court and field across the day, with ample action to follow. So, mark your calendar and make sure you don’t miss any of it.