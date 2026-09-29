September 30th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

The WNBA playoff battle is now in full swing. This Wednesday, the Atlanta Dream will face the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC, for Game 2 of their first-round series.

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On the other side, the Golden State Valkyries will take on the Dallas Wings in Game 2 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. In their opening playoff game, Paige Bueckers scored 21 points in 25 minutes. However, the Golden State Valkyries were in control throughout and secured a 24-point victory. As a result, they now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three first-round series.

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The same can be said about the Atlanta Dream, who also won their opening playoff game against the Washington Mystics. That makes Wednesday’s contests especially important for both losing teams.

Another defeat would eliminate the Washington Mystics or Dallas Wings from the playoffs, depending on the result. But the WNBA will not be the only major attraction on Wednesday. The MLB League Wild Card Series will also continue, and several important NHL games will be on the schedule.

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So, to avoid missing out on the action, let’s take a look at the sports broadcast schedule for this Wednesday.

MLB

This Wednesday’s action begins at 2:00 PM ET, when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

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Next, the Chicago White Sox will take on the Houston Astros at 5:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, with Peacock carrying the broadcast.

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The focus then shifts to one of baseball’s biggest rivalries. At 8:00 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees in New York. NBC will broadcast the game.

Imago April 14, 2026, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Boston Red Sox pitcher SONNY GRAY 54 looks on before a MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins on April 14th, 2026 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins won 6-0 over the Red Sox. /ZUMA Press Wire. MLB 2026: Twins 6:0 Red Sox PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAg254 20260414_zsp_g254_054 Copyright: xStevenxGarciax

Finally, the day will close with a late-night contest between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET at Petco Park in San Diego, California, with Peacock carrying the game.

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WNBA

The first game tips off at 7:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Dream visit the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. The Atlanta Dream enter Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead and will look to extend their advantage. ESPN will carry the broadcast.

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Imago UNCASVILLE, CT – AUGUST 26: Veronica Burton 22 of the Golden State Valkyries looks on during the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Connecticut Sun on August 26, 2026 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire WNBA: AUG 26 Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26082656

Later in the evening, the Golden State Valkyries will take on the Dallas Wings at 9:00 PM ET. The game will be played at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, with ESPN providing the coverage. The Golden State Valkyries also lead their series 1-0 heading into Game 2.

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NHL

The NHL regular season will continue Wednesday with three nationally televised games. TNT Sports will feature a doubleheader, while Prime Video will carry the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs game in Canada.

The opening TNT game starts at 7:30 PM ET, with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers. The night then moves to Toronto, where the New York Islanders face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 PM ET on Prime Video.

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Later, the Los Angeles Kings will visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET, wrapping up TNT’s opening-night doubleheader.

Tennis

For tennis fans, the China Open in Beijing is also getting underway. The main draw begins this Wednesday after qualifying concludes.

Because Beijing is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Time, much of the action will take place during the early morning hours for viewers in the United States. The tournament features a 96-player singles draw, with stars such as Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek set to compete.

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Imago August 13, 2026, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: ELENA RYBAKINA of Kazakhstan celebrates winning a point during her semifinal match against Coco Gauff of the United States at the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA, Tennis Damen Tour at Sobeys Stadium. Rybakina defeated Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the final. Tennis 2026: WTA 1000 National Bank Open Presented By Rogers. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr228 20260813_znp_r228_002 Copyright: xVasiliyxRyabykhx

For viewers in the United States, check the WTA’s official tournament page for available streaming options in your region, as broadcast coverage can vary by market.

Hopefully, the schedule above will help you put together your watchlist for this Wednesday.