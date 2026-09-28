September 29th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Tuesday is going to be special for sports fans. The day will feature the NHL opening night tripleheader, the WNBA playoffs, and MLB Wild Card Series Game 1s, marking the first day of the postseason.

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Adding to the significance, the NHL regular season will feature 84 games this year for the first time in decades. So, now you know why this Tuesday is going to be such an important day for sports.

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There is also something particularly interesting about the upcoming New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox Wild Card series.

Last October, Cam Schlittler was the one who ended the Red Sox’s season. This Tuesday, he will be the starting pitcher against the same opponent at Yankee Stadium. Will that give the Yankees an extra edge in the series, or could it simply become a mental battle? It could be either one, or perhaps both.

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To find out what else Tuesday has in store, you will need to know the complete broadcasting schedule. Let’s take a look.

MLB

This Tuesday, the MLB postseason schedule features four games, with the action beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the late-night window.

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The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves at 2:00 PM ET on NBC. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

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At 5:00 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will take on the Houston Astros on Peacock at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Imago May 29, 2026, Los Angeles, California, USA: Alec Bohm 28 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches the ball hit by Freddie Freeman 5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers go out for a home run during a regular season MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game on Friday May 29, 2026 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeat Phillies, 4-2. MARK HAMMOND/BNS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20260529_zaa_p124_076 Copyright: xMarkxHammondx

The evening features two more games. The Boston Red Sox will visit the New York Yankees at 8:00 PM ET on NBC, followed by the Chicago Cubs taking on the San Diego Padres at 10:00 PM ET on Peacock.

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WNBA

The WNBA playoffs continue Tuesday with two First Round Game 2 contests, giving the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty a chance to build on their 1-0 series leads.

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At 6:30 PM ET, the action kicks off as the Las Vegas Aces visit the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Aces lead the series 1-0, putting the Fever in a must-win situation as they look to even the series on their home court. The game will be available on Prime Video.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 22: From left to right Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson 21 and guard Sophie Cunningham 8 and guard Caitlin Clark 22 and center Aliyah Boston 7 watch from the bench during a game against the Minnesota Lynx on September 22, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA SEP 22 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26092295

Later that evening, the Minnesota Lynx will take on the New York Liberty at 8:30 PM ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. New York Liberty lead the series 1-0 after the opening game, giving the Minnesota Lynx the task of responding in Game 2.

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The second contest will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC and CNBC.

NHL

Tuesday’s action will begin at 4:00 PM ET with The Point pregame show on ESPN and ESPN+. The first game follows at 5:00 PM ET, when the Panthers will face the Hurricanes on ESPN. The contest will also feature Carolina raising its Cup banner.

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The schedule continues at 8:00 PM ET with the Rangers taking on the Bruins on ESPN. The night then heads west for the final game, as the Blackhawks face the Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET, also on ESPN.

Tennis

The China Open (Beijing) only has qualifying on the 29th, which falls overnight ET. However, Tennis Channel may carry the coverage.

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Now that you have the schedule in hand, make your watch plan accordingly.