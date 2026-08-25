August 26th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Wednesday, August 26, the New York Yankees will return for the second game of their three-game series against the Houston Astros. The home team is already carrying plenty of momentum after taking the weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays. But amid all that positive momentum, another Yankees decision is making headlines.

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Just hours after calling up Brendan Beck to replace injured left-hander Ryan Weathers, the Yankees announced that Beck would be sent back to the minor leagues.

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Right-handed reliever Justin Topa will now take his place on the roster. The Yankees are in good form, so the late roster changes may not raise too many eyebrows. Still, fans know this team has dealt with several injuries throughout the season, so the situation could take a different turn.

Either way, we’ll get a better idea of where things stand as the Yankees continue their series against the Astros. And if you think Astros-Yankees will be the only attraction on Aug. 26, you’re missing out on plenty of other action. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s games and broadcast details.

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MLB

The MLB schedule starts at 6:40 PM ET, when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers. Fans can watch the game on MLB.TV, Tigers.TV and Rays.TV.

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The action continues at 9:40 PM ET, with the Chicago Cubs facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game will be available on Arizona’s Family Sports, DBACKS.TV and Marquee Sports Network.

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At 9:45 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will visit the San Francisco Giants, with coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area and Reds.TV.

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The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 PM ET, with the game airing on ABTV and Guardians.TV.

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Two more games are scheduled for 9:40 PM ET. The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the San Diego Padres, with coverage on San Diego Padres AT&T and SportsNet Pittsburgh. At the same time, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Seattle Mariners, with the game available on SEA MLB and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The evening slate begins at 6:40 PM ET, when the Boston Red Sox visit the Miami Marlins. Fans can catch the game on Marlins.TV and NESN.

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At 6:45 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will face the Washington Nationals, with coverage on Nationals.TV and Rockies.TV.

The schedule gets even more interesting at 7:05 PM ET, when the Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees. The matchup will stream exclusively on Prime Video, with SportsNet Houston also carrying the game.

At 7:07 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays, with coverage on Sportsnet and Royals.TV.

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Next, the Milwaukee Brewers will face the New York Mets at 7:10 PM ET. The game will air on SNY and Brewers.TV.

At 7:15 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Atlanta Braves in another nationally televised matchup. The game will be available on MLB Network, Braves Vision, and SportsNet LA.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox at 7:40 PM ET, with coverage on Chicago Sports Network and RSN.

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At 7:45 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will face the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans can watch the game on Cardinals.TV and MASN.

Finally, at 9:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins will take on the Athletics, with coverage on NBC Sports California and Minnesota Sports Network.

Two matchups stand out from Wednesday’s schedule. The Astros-Yankees game will stream exclusively on Prime Video, while the Dodgers-Braves matchup will air nationally on MLB Network.

WNBA

The WNBA action starts at 7:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Valkyries visit the Connecticut Sun. The game will stream live on WNBA League Pass.

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The action continues at 10:00 PM ET, as the Toronto Tempo take on the Seattle Storm. This matchup will also be available on WNBA League Pass.

Tennis

US Open singles qualifying continues on ESPN2 and ESPN+, while the Mixed Doubles Championship main draw also gets underway. Day 1 of the two-day event will feature the first round and quarterfinals, with live coverage from Arthur Ashe Stadium beginning at 10:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

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Meanwhile, football fans will have to wait one more day for the next preseason game. The same goes for track and field fans, with the Zurich Diamond League just one day away. The next MLS slate is still three days out as well. So, until then, there’s still plenty of action to follow across baseball, basketball, and tennis.