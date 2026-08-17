Michigan Commit Plots Against SEC Powerhouse and Makes Big Promise to Kyle Whittingham

When Kyle Whittingham took over in Ann Arbor, he knew building a championship culture meant winning talent battles far outside Michigan’s borders. Up in Georgia, three-star linebacker commit Brayden “Tank” Watson isn’t just buying into that vision. He is actively hunting for the program, taking aim at SEC rival Vanderbilt to bring his high school teammate along for the ride and keep a personal word he gave to the Michigan staff.

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Watson has turned into an unofficial recruiter for Michigan, setting his sights directly on flip candidate Ethan Hauser. Hauser pledged to Vanderbilt back in May, but Watson refuses to let the SEC have the final say. “Job’s not finished with him,” Watson declared, making it clear he won’t stop pitching Michigan until signing day arrives. At the same time, Watson closed his own recruitment completely to lock in with the Wolverines.

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The connection runs deep. Watson and Hauser shared the field as the starting linebacker pair at Buford High School in Georgia, forming one of the state’s most lethal defensive tandems. They took summer visits together, including a trip to Ann Arbor where they both pictured playing side by side in the Big Ten.

NEW: Michigan LB commit Brayden 'Tank' Watson doesn't talk to any other schools, and he's trying to flip Vandy LB commit Ethan Hauser to the Wolverines. “Job’s not finished with him"More here: https://t.co/j3zPjus284 pic.twitter.com/zIQOcphMEC— Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) August 16, 2026

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea managed to pull Hauser away by selling him on early playtime and a close-knit culture in Nashville. But Michigan linebackers coach Alex Whittingham, working alongside his father, head coach Kyle Whittingham, made Watson feel like family from day one. That personal connection was enough to seal Watson’s word to the staff.

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That personal bond led to a moment Watson still talks about. Down at Ann Arbor, Watson gave Kyle Whittingham his word that he would not only suit up for the Wolverines, but would also do everything in his power to pull top southern talent with him. It was a promise to help build Michigan’s defense into a national force, starting with his own high school teammate.

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Getting Hauser to Ann Arbor might be a tall task for Watson, seeing how bought in his former teammate is at Vanderbilt. Hauser’s affirmations about the program have been as expressive and assertive as Watson’s statements on Michigan. He is in love with the coach and what he is building with the program, and he has even given a divine interpretation to it.

“When it finally came down to it, I felt like God was leading me to Vanderbilt. The recruiting process looks appealing, and I am blessed to go through it, but I am thankful to be done with it,” Huaser said. “Vanderbilt is just the best situation for me in all my key areas. Now that I am committed, I am only visiting Vanderbilt. I take my official visit on May 29, and that will be the only official visit I take.”

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Even with Hauser committed to Vanderbilt, Watson isn’t backing off his pledge or his recruiting efforts. Watson’s pitch to his former teammate remains simple: come win big in Ann Arbor. Whether the flip happens or not, Watson has already shown he is willing to fight SEC powers for elite talent.

Watson’s commitment to Michigan

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Watson made his official visit to Ann Arbor in June, but one major visit that helped him make up his mind was in the spring. It was during that period that the connection he currently has with the program was solidified.

“We were sitting in a meeting with Coach Alex Whittingham, the linebacker coach. My dad loved it,” Watson said. “My parents loved it, maybe even more than I did. My dad was like, ‘I don’t know what my son’s doing, but I’m committing.’”

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Ultimately, Vanderbilt has won the heart of Hauser, and Michigan has won Watson’s heart completely. Both players are sold on the visions of their respective programs, and things are likely to remain that way.