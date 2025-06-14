“Open Those Doors”: Kevin Harvick Sure of Max Verstappen’s NASCAR Debut as He Seeks Newer Challenge After F1

In 2024, Kyle Larson stirred the ‘best driver in the world’ conversation after his Knoxville National triumph. Larson said, “I know in my mind I am better than him [Max Verstappen] as an all-around driver, I think I would beat him in everything else.” F1 World Champion Max Verstappen’s calm reply, “That’s fine. Everyone thinks their own way, right?” showed respect for the question while avoiding escalation. How cool would it be to see these two duke it out on a NASCAR oval? Verstappen has hinted at this possibility himself.

In a 2021 Autosport interview, he said, “I would like to try NASCAR one day. It’s something different, and I think it would be a fun challenge.” This curiosity isn’t new; other drivers have crossed over to NASCAR later in their careers. Juan Pablo Montoya, an F1 veteran, raced in NASCAR from 2007 to 2013, winning twice. Now, 2014 Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick is fueling the speculation, predicting Verstappen could make the jump. Harvick’s bold take sets up an exciting discussion. Let’s dive into what he said and why it matters.

Kevin Harvick’s bold prediction

While Kyle Larson has made waves in the Cup Series, dominating weekends at levels we haven’t seen before, Max Verstappen has dominated Formula 1. Larson has the 2021 Cup Series Championship, 3x Chili Bowl Nationals, and multiple records in his career. Meanwhile, Verstappen has secured four consecutive F1 World Championships with Red Bull Racing. At 27, the Dutch driver’s aggressive style and precision have made him a global star. But as his F1 contract nears its 2028 end, questions about his next move are growing. Could NASCAR, with its high-speed stock cars and unique challenges, be in his future?

Kevin Harvick, during the episode of Happy Hour, addressed rumors that Verstappen might step away from F1 by noting that, “There’s a hot rumor that he’s gonna quit at the end of the year!.. I think that if he’s not doing F1, I think it becomes a lot easier to open those doors. And with Red Bull involved, I would say that the door for that to happen is probably way more open with Project 91 than it ever has,” specifically pointing to Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 and Red Bull’s recent collaboration as evidence.

Kevin Harvick referenced how Project 91 has already hosted drivers like Kimi Räikkönen and Shane van Gisbergen, showing NASCAR’s willingness to integrate international talent and proving there is a tested framework for such crossovers. By highlighting Red Bull’s involvement, he underscored that brand alignment can smooth logistical hurdles and secure sponsor backing, making a potential Verstappen entry not just speculative but commercially plausible. But what stirred this conversation in the first place?

It’s a crossover that many would love to see. Reaction to F1’s Max Verstappen telling Connor Zilisch that he would like to try driving a NASCAR stock car.@KevinHarvick | @MambaSmith34 | @KaitlynVincie pic.twitter.com/wFoNeQltGn

— HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) June 10, 2025

Most recently, a brief video of Connor Zilisch standing next to his car, 87, asking Verstappen at a Red Bull event, “You want to get in?” and Verstappen replying, “I mean, I would like to do it,” offers fresh, unscripted evidence of genuine interest. That moment wasn’t a planned interview but a casual interaction, and it matters because it shows Verstappen’s willingness in real time rather than relying solely on past statements. We see Verstappen affirming readiness when prompted directly. This doesn’t guarantee a NASCAR start, but it shifts the discussion from ‘will he do it?’ To ‘when will he do it?’

Project 91: The gateway to NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 is making Kevin Harvick’s prediction more plausible. Launched in 2022, this initiative invites international racing stars to compete in NASCAR, offering a low-pressure entry point. Kimi Räikkönen, a former F1 World Champion (2007), raced at Watkins Glen in 2022 under Project 91, finishing 37th due to a crash, but proving the concept works.

Team owner Justin Marks explained, “We want to create opportunities for the best drivers in the world to experience NASCAR and see what it’s all about.” With Red Bull’s partnership in the project, Verstappen could easily get a shot. But will he make the instant impact like the most recent Project 91 star?

When Shane van Gisbergen made his NASCAR Cup debut with Project 91, no one could have seen what was to come. The Kiwi Supercars Champion took the Chicago Street course by storm, winning the circuit’s inaugural race in his first-ever Cup Series start! It was a drive to remember and cemented him as one of the best road course aces in NASCAR. Now, if Verstappen were to make the jump, he would definitely start at a road course, but would he cruise to victory like SVG? Well, only time will tell, and we hope that we get to see this epic crossover, even if it’s just for one race!