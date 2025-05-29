NASCAR Legend’s Shocking Appearance Leaves Fans in Tears: “He Can Barely Speak…”

A moment to tip our hats to a true legend of the sport—Sterling Marlin! The Tennessee native who made Sunday races electric grew up in the shadow of his racing dad, Coo Coo Marlin, but he carved out his own legacy with a grit that’s pure Volunteer State.

He kicked off his Cup Series career in 1983, driving for Roger Hamby, and nabbed Rookie of the Year with a 19th-place points finish, including a solid 10th at Dover. Sterling’s big break came with Morgan-McClure Motorsports, where he became a household name, racking up 10 Cup wins over his 33-year career. His crowning glory? Back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 1994 and 1995, a feat that made him the only driver to win his first two Cup races at the Great American Race—what a way to etch your name in history!

Sterling’s magic wasn’t just at Daytona—he was a force everywhere he went. In 2001, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, he won Dodge’s first race on their NASCAR return at Michigan, and later that year, he took the checkered flag at Charlotte’s UAW-GM Quality 500. That season, he tied his career-best points finish of third, and fun fact: if the 2004-2013 playoff system had been around, Sterling would’ve been the 2001 champion!

He had a knack for shining at Darlington too, winning there in 1995, and at Talladega, where he also nabbed a victory that year, leading 472 laps across the season with an average finish of 9.84. Sterling’s consistency was unreal—22 top-10s in 1995 alone—and his 2002 Daytona 500 run was a masterclass until a late-race tangle with Jeff Gordon sent Gordon spinning, a moment fans still debate today.

But Sterling’s journey wasn’t all smooth pavement. In 1984, he ran the Daytona 500 for Hamby, finishing 15th, but spent most of that season with Sadler Brothers Racing, grabbing two top-10s. His career had its bumps—like a 2002 injury at Kansas that sidelined him after a strong start, where he’d led the points early on. Sterling’s grit, though, never wavered—he kept racing, even returning to the track in 2013 at Talladega for the Camping World Truck Series with his son Steadman, showing the sport was in his blood.

Named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, Sterling’s legacy is a testament to hard work, with 748 Cup starts, 83 top-5s, and 216 top-10s, plus three poles that proved he could set the pace when it mattered most.

Now, in 2025, Sterling’s back in the spotlight, but it’s a bittersweet moment for us fans. A recent interview has left the fans emotional, with folks sharing their heartache online after seeing how Parkinson’s disease, which he’s been battling for over a decade, has affected the 65-year-old legend. Sterling’s strength and stories still shine through, but his appearance hit hard, and we’re all rallying around him with love and a hope that his incredible legacy gets the recognition it deserves.

Fans Rally Around the Legend Amid Parkinson’s Battle

Sterling Marlin’s latest appearance has the NASCAR fans feeling all kinds of emotions, holding back their tears! On April 25, Sterling sat down for an interview with journalist Larry Woody and LW Wright. But what hit fans hard was seeing how frail he looked—his voice shaky, his frame noticeably thinner, a painful sign of the Parkinson’s disease he’s been fighting since his diagnosis in 2012.

Fans who’ve followed his journey since he stepped away from full-time racing in 2009 knew about his health struggles, but seeing him struggle to speak in the studio, clips of which spread across Instagram and YouTube, was a gut punch. At 65, the disease has clearly taken its toll, though Sterling’s spirit hasn’t dimmed—he was still cracking jokes and sharing stories, like his battles with Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Daytona, where he’d sneak a peek at the Intimidator’s setups.

The NASCAR community poured their hearts out on Reddit, showing just how much Sterling means to us. One fan wrote, “Parkinson’s a merciless disease. It really hurts to see him like this, and also hope they get him into the HOF while he’s still around.” It’s a sentiment that resonates—Sterling’s 10 Cup wins, including those iconic back-to-back Daytona 500s in 1994 and 1995, and his career-best third-place points finishes in 1995 and 2001 make a strong case for the Hall of Fame. Fans want him to be honored while he can still soak in the moment, especially given how Parkinson’s has progressed, making moments like this interview so precious.

Another fan shared, “It’s a shame we have to watch some of our hero’s grow up and get sick. While thankful for watching him race I’ll choose to always remember him during those times and wish him the best during this time.” It’s hard to argue with that—Sterling gave us so many memories, like leading 105 laps in the 1994 Daytona 500 to claim his first Cup win, or his 2001 Michigan victory that marked Dodge’s return to NASCAR. Fans are clinging to those glory days, especially now, as Parkinson’s has visibly weakened him, a stark contrast to the fierce competitor who dominated tracks like Darlington and Talladega, where he also won in 1995, leading 472 laps that season with an average finish of 9.84.

A third fan added, “Oh man, Sterling looks rough and it looks like he can barely speak. Parkinson’s is an awful disease and it saddens me to see him this unwell. If only he hadn’t had that injury in 2002…” That 2002 Kansas crash was a turning point—Sterling was leading the points early that season, but the injury derailed his championship hopes, a what-if moment fans still talk about.

Seeing him now, with Parkinson’s affecting his speech and strength, brings back those “what might have been” thoughts, but it also highlights his resilience. Despite four neck surgeries, a 2011 rib injury, and now Parkinson’s, Sterling returned to racing in 2013 in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, even winning at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 2015 at 58, showing the same fight he’s bringing to his health battle today.

Others got emotional too, with one saying, “When I saw him on the Dale Jr Download it made me tear up. Dale did an amazing job leading the interview and Sterling was giving all he possibly could to answer as many questions as he could. Sterling, we love you brother.” Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s gentle guidance in the podcast really brought out Sterling’s heart—he shared stories like racing against Ron Hornaday Jr. in the 1997 Winter Heat Series at Tucson, showing his competitive spirit even in his early days. Fans were touched by how much effort Sterling put in, despite his condition, a testament to his love for the sport and its fans, who’ve watched him amass 748 Cup starts and 83 top-5s over his career.

Another chimed in, “Difficult to watch but thanks for sharing. Sterling was a great driver and a great person as well.” Sterling’s kindness off the track—like mentoring his son Steadman at Talladega in 2013—always endeared him to fans, and seeing him now, weakened but still smiling, reminds us of the man behind the wheel.

His 216 top-10s and status as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers speak to his greatness, but it’s his warmth that fans are holding onto. As we rally for Sterling’s Hall of Fame nod, his fight against Parkinson’s, which hasn’t dulled his ability to share stories despite the physical toll, only makes us love him more. Sterling Marlin’s legacy is one of heart, and we’re all rooting for him every step of the way.