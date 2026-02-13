Ty Gibbs Channels Kyle Busch’s Grit for JGR As He Publicly Admits to Brutal Injury Blow

Injuries are quite common within the NASCAR realm. No one is safe from them. However, there are miracle stories of drivers getting injured and then going on to win the championship, as Kyle Busch did in 2015. There are also secret injuries that stay hidden from the watching world. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs revealed one such secret he kept to himself last season.

Gibbs’ hidden brutal injury

Performance Racing Network acquired top-secret information from Ty Gibbs, where he revealed he raced with a broken heel last season. He began by mentioning a half-marathon he ran that was a big deal to him. What no one knew was that it was such a big deal because he broke his heel in the middle of the season and went on to run in December.

“I broke my heel mid-year last year. Yeah no one knew about that,” said Gibbs.

The hosts of the show were not shy to show their shock at the news and ask questions about how it happened and how no one knew about it. Gibbs did not give much away, however.

“Just being an idiot, thats as far as I’ll put it,” said Gibbs.

All he said regarding how he hid it was that he just had to “suck it up.”

“You could see it if you were paying attention,” Gibbs said while laughing.

A foot injury in any sport is a big deal. But it’s an even bigger deal when the sport you are doing involves your foot constantly pressing on an object and always being strained.

Additionally, coming back from an injury is no easy feat, whether you’re hiding it or not. For any athlete, recovery is key. Grit and determination are the key factors that determine how fast an athlete can will themselves to heal.

Gibbs, although he hid the injury, recovered in record time to be able to heal from a broken foot and participate in a half-marathon just a couple of months later. Similar to what Gibbs went through is Kyle Busch’s injury from 2015.

Channeling grit like Busch

It was in 2015 when the JGR driver was involved in a major crash at the season opener at Daytona. This crash resulted in a compound fracture in his right leg and a smaller fracture in his left foot. He mentioned in an interview that a foot break is much harder to recover from than a leg fracture.

His injury resulted in him missing out on 11 races, but despite this, he still managed to fight for a title with a medical waiver. All he needed to be in contention for the championship was to win one race. He won four. He made it to the championship chase, and with consistent performance, he went on to win the 2015 Cup Series championship. This win marked the most remarkable and strongest comeback in NASCAR history.

Although Gibbs did not have the same story of a comeback to win a championship, he still channeled Busch’s level of determination to be able to keep racing with a current break in his heel. It is remarkable what Gibbs was able to accomplish while actively nursing an injury no one even knew about.

The JGR driver showed the level of grit he is capable of, and this can prove the level of grit he will have to win a race this upcoming season. While he raced with a broken foot, he was in constant pain, but he powered through it, and he’s ready to power through this next season.

“Yeah it sucked, it is what it is. You just gotta keep powering through it,” concluded Gibbs.