Alex Bowman is a buoyant face of Hendrick Motorsports. After replacing the legendary Dale Earnhardt Jr in the No. 88 Chevrolet, the 32-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver has won many races. Bowman owns 8 Cup Series race trophies to date, with the latest coming at the Chicago Street Course in July 2024. Presently, he is pursuing that elusive 2025 victory and a much-anticipated entry into the playoffs. While he does so, let us reflect on his familial roots, which helped shape him as a driver.

Who are Alex Bowman’s parents?

Alex Bowman hails from the southern Arizona town of Tucson, the hometown of his parents. He was born to Sean and Terry Bowman. Sean is an auto-dealer and car shop owner, and his auto body shop in Tucson offered the young Bowman an opportunity to gain the skills of a mechanic. This early exposure to all things automotive helped fine-tune son Alex’s racing ambitions. On the other hand, there is little information available about Bowman’s mother, Terry.

Alex Bowman is one of three brothers who frequently visit the racetrack and celebrate the HMS driver’s achievements. Bowman fondly refers to those weekends as a “family affair,” where his brothers join their wives, along with their parents and grandma, to rally behind him as he races. Although the siblings maintain a low profile and are seldom seen in the spotlight, their presence is important to Bowman.

What happened between Alex Bowman’s father and mother?

Alex Bowman’s parents got divorced in the early years of his childhood. Information regarding the details and circumstances of the split is sparse. However, we do know about the profound impact it had on Bowman. He grew up in different homes; his father’s residence was expansive, complete with an array of impressive cars, while his mother’s smaller home was in a vibrant and lively neighborhood. There was also a stark contrast between their financial situations, which taught Bowman a lot.

During an interview with Ally in January 2025, Alex Bowman said, “Growing up, my family was split. So, I would spend one week with my mom and then one week with my dad. While my dad did well financially, my mom was a little bit on the other side of the spectrum…She worked really hard, but Dad lived in the country club. I saw both sides, which, looking back, is pretty interesting — to have experienced both aspects of money.”

Inside Alex Bowman’s relationship with his parents

Working in his father’s automotive shop lent Alex Bowman early lessons in the world of cars. That led to competing in quarter midget cars on short tracks at just seven years of age. In the next six years, Bowman the Showman fetched many laurels, from winning nine national championships in United States Auto Club (USAC) competition to capturing the USAC National Focus Midget Championship with 11 wins. He credited his father for pushing him into motorsports. Bowman shared, “My dad was, and still is, a huge part of my racing career. He shaped my love and passion for cars as a kid, and he got me started in racing, and did a lot for me to get to this point.” Though Bowman doesn’t talk about his mother a lot, he definitely recalls the good old Christmas days he used to celebrate at his mom’s place.

Despite their separation, both of Alex Bowman's parents have shaped him to be the stellar racer he is today. We look forward to more of his achievements!