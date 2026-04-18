Debutant Female Driver Avoids Bad Blood Against Rival Driver After Overcoming Race Ending Wreck

In her quest to break stereotypes and records, Dystany Spurlock made her ARCA national debut at Kansas this weekend. She had an incredible day today with a P10 finish in the race after a late-race wreck nearly ended her day. Spurlock, who was running in the top 10 throughout the race, narrowly avoided a crash after her rival spun her out. Even though she knew his intentions, Spurlock decided to stay mature about it instead of trying to pick a fight.

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Dystany Spurlock exceeds personal expectations in Kansas

“I sought out to just finish, but I ended up finishing 10th, so that was amazing.” Dystany Spurlock made it clear that she was surprised by the race results. It was her first race at an intermediate track, and she was immediately able to master it as she ran the race lap by lap.

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Speaking about her race, Spurlock mentions in her interview, “Today was amazing, and I have never been on an intermediate track like this. I just kept digging, kept learning every lap I did. My team definitely set up my car to be amazing.”

Although, for the viewers of the race, they know how important this finish was to her. Especially after her run in with Gio Ruggiero. The entire fanbase is angry at Ruggiero for being a bully to Spurlock and spinning her out for his personal gain. While Spurlock agrees with their accusations, she still stayed calm about the incident since it did not harm her too much.

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“Yeah, it was funny; I held my line, and he decided to attack me, and I went spinning, and a caution came out. I guess it helped him; it worked to his advantage, but it’s okay, we saved the car, and we kept going. We stayed focused and ended up finishing 10th, so I am happy with that.”

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“I was trying to work lapped traffic really aggressive to catch the leaders, or try to run them down,” Ruggiero said in his defense. “I was really struggling with a loose balance. Just kind of misjudged it, but I think [Spurlock] turned down, not sure if she was trying to go to the top or the bottom. Just got to work on that stuff, but I’m happy to get the win.”

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When looked at from this perspective, it is easy to believe that the subsequent caution was Ruggiero’s biggest boon during the race. Before he spun her out, Ruggiero was struggling to catch up to the race leaders, and he was being attacked thoroughly by Lanie Buice. Buice was trying to fight her way to the podium, and Ruggiero was very vulnerable at that moment.

After sending Spurlock for a spin, Ruggiero ensured that he got another chance at victory. He was able to convert it to his advantage, as he ended up winning the race in overtime.

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With her amazing debut on an intermediate track, the fans are eager to know more about Dystany Spurlock’s next adventure in ARCA. So when is she going to race again?

Dystany Spurlock may end up increasing her scheduled races

During her post-race interview, Spurlock was asked about her intentions to race at Talladega. While she is not going to race at the super speedway yet, she is trying to get the most out of her busy 2026 season.

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“We won’t be at Talladega, but we will be at Watkins Glen. So, that’s our next race. I think it’s on the 8th of May. We have some races on the schedule, but I think we maybe will be adding some more, so I am excited for what’s coming.”

Spurlock is among the three female stars of the NASCAR ARCA series from this weekend who have shown their prowess at Kansas. She has bested many popular drivers from the ARCA series in today’s race.

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The way she is leading the charge, it is quite evident that Spurlock will end up getting a ride in the major national series soon.