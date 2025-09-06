Who Are Brad Keselowski’s Kids: All About Scarlett, Autumn, Maize and Sterling Robert

Everybody knows Brad Keselowski as a former NASCAR champ and the co-owner of RFK Racing. But away from the racetrack, he’s also a proud dad. Together with his wife, Paige, the Michigan-native is raising four kids, Scarlett, Autumn, Maize, and their newest addition, Sterling Robert. Even though the racing driver is constantly in the spotlight, he’s notoriously private about his family life, with fans only getting the occasional sneak peeks into his private affairs.

Scarlett Keselowski

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Bojangles Southern 500, Sep 2, 2018 Darlington, SC, USA Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski 2 celebrates with his wife Paige White and daughter Scarlet Keselowski after winning the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports, 02.09.2018 23:18:06, 11181583, Bojangles Southern 500, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR, Brad Keselowski, Darlington Raceway PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxHagyx 11181583

Scarlett is Brad and Paige Keselowski’s first child. Born on May 19, 2015, she is now 10 years old and has been a familiar face around the tracks over the years. She has several special moments with her dad, and has joined him at Victory Lane on several occasions in the past. When Brad Keselowski won at Darlington Raceway in 2024, he proudly waved the American flag, which his daughter took to school later on. The veteran racer and his wife keep details about her schooling private, but if pictures are anything to go by, she has a very close bond with her parents. As things stand, she has not been linked to any endorsement deals or public ventures and has no known medical conditions.

Autumn Keselowski

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Food City Dirt Race, Apr 17, 2022 Bristol, Tennessee, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski 6 and his daughter Autumn during a special Easter celebration before the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports, 17.04.2022 16:27:24, 18107370, Nascar, Autumn, Brad Keselowski, Easter PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRandyxSartinx 18107370

The Keselowskis’ second daughter, Autumn, was born on November 30, 2019. She’s currently five years old and is often spotted alongside her elder sister at the track. Despite her young age, she enjoys watching her father in action, and just like Scarlett, she has been a constant presence at NASCAR events over the years. She’s often seen alongside her father on racedays, or playing around with her siblings. However, details about her schooling remain private, and it’s not known whether she’s associated with endorsements or public ventures. As things stand, it’s not known if she has any known medical conditions either.

Maize Keselowski

In November 2023, Brad and Paige Keselowski welcomed their third child, and first son, Maize. He was born during a busy time during the Cup Series season, but his father made sure to be present during his birth before quickly returning for racing commitments. Now, he’s around a year and a half, and little is known about him publicly. Unlike his elder sisters, Mainz Keselowski hasn’t been seen too often around the racetrack, as they are notoriously loud because of the roar of the naturally-aspirated V8 engines. He’s too young to go to school, and there are no known endorsement deals or medical conditions associated with him.

Sterling Robert Keselowski

Brad and Paige Keselowski recently welcomed the youngest member of their family, Sterling Robert. Born in September 2025, the newborn is the latest bundle of happiness in the Keselowski household. Sharing the news on social media, the veteran racer wrote in the caption, “Officially a party of 6. Meet the newest Keselowski, Sterling Robert!” The Instagram post was liked by Marissa Briscoe, as well (Chase Briscoe’s wife), who gave birth to twins last year.

With two elder sisters and a brother, Sterling will be joining a home full of love and energy. And while Brad Keselowski’s racing commitments keep him busy, having a new addition to the family will make him more dedicated to remaining present in his newborn’s life. To stay updated on Brad Keselowski’s latest news and stories, visit his profile: Brad Keselowski Biography.