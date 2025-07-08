Carson Hocevar Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With Spire Motorsports and Career Earnings

Carson Hocevar isn’t just turning heads in the Cup Series, he’s practically leaving tire marks on the NASCAR spotlight. Since jumping in with Spire Motorsports, the young gun has built a name around bold moves, a never-lift mentality, and a career path that’s been just as sharp as his elbows on the track. In 2025, Hocevar’s not just climbing the standings. He’s climbing the brand charts too! Between his rising marketability and some solid paydays, the kid’s doing more than holding his own. He’s proving he belongs, and then some.

What is Carson Hocevar’s net worth?

While there is no exact figure available, Carson Hocevar’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Now, this figure includes his racing salaries, prize money, endorsements, and merchandise sales. And for a driver who only recently became a Cup Series regular, this is a significant achievement. The earnings figure puts him among the more successful young drivers in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Carson Hocevar’s contract

Naturally, a major portion of his earnings comes from his contract with Spire. Now, let’s see where his contract position stands. Hocevar is currently under a multi-year contract driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series. The deal, signed in late 2023, covers at least the 2024 and 2025 seasons, reflecting Spire’s commitment to building around his talent. And, it will probably be extended further (if not already).

What is Carson Hocevar’s salary?

Salary breakdown

Base salary: $550,000 (Estimated)

Performance bonus: Not disclosed, but standard for Cup drivers.

Endorsement earnings: Not disclosed.

Carson Hocevar’s career earnings

Earnings, whether through contracts or other means, are rarely disclosed in NASCAR. However, the young driver is expected to have made somewhere around $1.9 to $2million. This includes winnings for NASCAR races, brand endorsement and his contract with the Cup Series team, Spire Motorsports. As of now, Hocevar isn’t directly linked with a business project or a personal brand, but given his rise to fame, such opportunities might open up for him soon.

Carson Hocevar’s professional racing career

via Getty CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Scott’s/GMPartsNow Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Do you know that Carson Hocevar started competing in quarter midgets at the tender age of 7? But that didn’t stop him from winning 79 feature races and 15 national championships. And by age 14, he became the youngest NASCAR Whelen All-American Track Champion at Berlin Raceway, setting the stage for a rapid climb through the ranks. Moreover, Hocevar competed in 11 ARCA Menards Series races between 2018 and 2019. Here, he finished with 9 top-ten finishes and 2 pole positions.

His career highlights include:

Truck Series Success: Hocevar was a standout in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning five career wins and a reputation for bold, aggressive driving.

Hocevar was a standout in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning five career wins and a reputation for bold, aggressive driving. Promotion to the Cup Series: He made his Cup debut in 2023, impressing with an 11th-place finish at Bristol in just his fourth start.

He made his Cup debut in 2023, impressing with an 11th-place finish at Bristol in just his fourth start. Hocevar goes full-time: In 2024, Carson Hocevar became the full-time driver of the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports, earning Rookie of the Year honors with one top-five and six top-10 finishes.

In 2024, Carson Hocevar became the full-time driver of the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports, earning Rookie of the Year honors with one top-five and six top-10 finishes. Breakout performances: Notable results for Carson Hocevar include a third-place finish at Watkins Glen and consistent showings on both ovals and road courses, cementing his place as a rising star in the Cup Series.

What are the brands endorsed by Carson Hocevar?

Carson Hocevar’s growing popularity has attracted several major sponsors and brand endorsements. His 2025 Cup campaign is backed by:

Zeigler Auto Group (primary sponsor for multiple races, including the Daytona 500)

Premier Security Solutions

Johnny Benson Enterprises

GM Parts Now

Gainbridge

Precision Fleet Image

Delaware Life

Applebee’s

Chevrolet (manufacturer support)

These brands are prominently featured on his car, firesuit, and in his promotional activities, reflecting his increasing value as a marketing partner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carson Hocevar’s investments and business ventures

There is currently no public information about significant investments or business ventures outside of racing for Carson Hocevar. His focus remains on his racing career and brand partnerships.

Carson Hocevar’s house and cars

Hocevar is known to reside in Portage, Michigan, where he grew up and still maintains close ties to his family home. His room remains largely untouched, filled with memorabilia from his early racing days and a vast collection of die-cast cars. There is no public record of luxury real estate purchases or house tours as of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regarding his cars, Hocevar’s personal collection is not widely publicized. But he recently purchased a black 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck that visually matches Dale Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench No. 3. It fulfils a childhood dream for Hocevar. Speaking about it, Hocevar recalled the days at Kalamazoo Speedway when the track owner had an Intimidator Monte Carlo.

Carson Hocevar’s net worth in 2025 reflects his rapid rise in NASCAR and his growing appeal both on and off the track. With a solid contract at Spire Motorsports, a competitive salary, and a roster of respected sponsors, Hocevar is well-positioned for continued financial and professional growth. As he continues to notch achievements in the Cup Series, his net worth and influence in the sport are only expected to climb further.