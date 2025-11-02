Who Are Chase Briscoe’s Kids: All About Brooks Briscoe, Cooper and Collins Briscoe

For a NASCAR driver, a win on the racetrack is surely important, but Chase Briscoe finds his greatest victories off the track as a devoted dad to three kids. Married to Marissa Briscoe since 2019, the couple’s journey into parenthood has added joy and motivation for him to push for his first Cup Series title. As fans cheer Briscoe’s on-track runs, let’s take a peek into the lives of Briscoe’s three kids, Brooks, Cooper, and Collins.

All about Brooks Briscoe

Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe, Briscoe‘s firstborn, was born on October 2, 2021. Four years old now, he was named partly in honor of their family friend Briggs Cunningham III, who passed in the week Brooks was born. From this early age, Brooks’ racing genes have often been spotted, like when he climbed atop Dad’s No. 19 car after Chase’s win in the Cook Out Southern 500 in September this season.

Brooks has just started school amid the family’s busy travel schedule. But his energy has already shown signs of a future racer.

“Being a father has been the coolest and most rewarding thing ever, and being Brooks’ dad is the absolute most fun you could ever be,” Chase shared on Brooks’ third birthday. He’s come to accept how he has changed his life for the better. Their father-son bond often shines through trackside moments, like Brooks snapping family photos at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Marissa keeps the home front steady, turning race weekends into family get-together moments. It’s this tight-knit dynamic that calms Chase amid playoff pressures. With Brooks leading the charge as big brother, the Briscoe family doubled down on the fun when twins arrived last year in October.

All about Cooper and Collins Briscoe

The brother-sister twin duo, Cooper Banks Briscoe and Collins Ivy Briscoe, stepped into their world on October 8, 2024, turning the Briscoes into a family of five overnight. Mom Marissa had made a happy post-birth announcement, writing, “Mama and babies are healthy. Thank you, Jesus!”

Now 1-year-olds, the twins stand about 2.5 feet each, walking those wobbly first steps with wildly different styles. Cooper is a little more chatty than his twin sister Collin, and also has sharp hand-eye skills. Collin, too, walks with baby steps but has a quieter personality.

Both are too young for school yet, and right now their life is all about naps and playdates. All three kids are blessed with good health, and Marissa’s the unsung hero who takes good care of them when dad Chase is not around because of his busy calendar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe_)

Chase captured the magic in his Instagram reveal, “Yesterday Marissa and I were able to bring two new blessings into our family. Meet Cooper Banks, Briscoe & Collins Ivy Briscoe.” The twins have distinct personalities, which amazes Briscoe. It’s surely a different experience than raising a single child alone, the way they did for Brooks.

In the end, Chase Briscoe’s kids aren’t just his spectators. They are his motivation, his drive to go ahead and fight for his first Cup title that Briscoe’s chasing already in his debut year with Joe Gibbs Racing. His close-knit family proves that whether you win or lose on the racetrack, life’s real checkered flag waves at home. Wishing the Briscoe family healthy and happy years ahead.