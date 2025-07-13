Chase Briscoe Net Worth in 2025 – Salary with Joe Gibbs Racing and Career Earnings

Chase Briscoe has emerged as one of NASCAR’s most intriguing talents in recent years. From dominating in ARCA and Xfinity to earning Rookie of the Year honors in the Cup Series, he’s steadily climbed the ranks. In 2025, Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota. And his performance, both on track and off, continues to turn heads.

Being a Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Briscoe has elevated his brand, which comes with a lot of perks. This has got the racing community interested in knowing about the driver’s off-track wins, including salary, net worth, and earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Chase Briscoe’s net worth?

According to reports, Chase Briscoe’s net worth in 2025 is sitting around $5.6 million. That number isn’t just from driving fast. It includes his NASCAR paychecks, bonuses, sponsorship deals, and a few off-track ventures, too. Now that he’s landed a seat at Joe Gibbs Racing, his stock has definitely gone up, both on the track and in the bank.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Chase Briscoe’s contract

In 2025, Chase Briscoe signed a multi-year deal with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 19 Toyota. And yeah, that move came with a big upgrade. While NASCAR contracts aren’t exactly public knowledge, word around the garage is that Chase is making noticeably more than he did back in his Stewart-Haas Racing days. Safe to say, the new gig is paying off.

Year Team Contract Type Estimated Salary Primary Sponsor 2025 Joe Gibbs Racing Multi-year (2025 -) $1.2 million Bass Pro Shops 2024 Stewart-Haas Racing Final year (2021-2024) $1.2 million Mahindra

What is Chase Briscoe’s salary?

As stated earlier, for 2025, Chase Briscoe’s base salary is estimated at $1.2 million with Joe Gibbs Racing. This does not include race winnings or bonuses, which can further increase his annual take-home.

Chase Briscoe’s career earnings

Briscoe’s career earnings show just how far he’s come in NASCAR. Even though official race purse info hasn’t been public since 2016, most estimates factor in his salary, bonuses, and a handful of endorsements. Put it all together, and it paints the picture of a driver who’s steadily climbed the ranks and the paycheck ladder, too.

Year Team Races Wins Top-5s Top-10s Estimated Earnings 2021 Stewart-Haas Racing 36 0 0 3 $1.0 million 2022 Stewart-Haas Racing 36 1 6 10 $1.2 million 2023 Stewart-Haas Racing 36 0 4 8 $1.2 million 2024 Stewart-Haas Racing 36 1 3 9 $1.2 million 2025* Joe Gibbs Racing 17 1 6 8 $1.2 million Total $5.8 million

*2025 season ongoing

Chase Briscoe’s professional racing career

USA Today via Reuters Mar 13, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) celebrates his victory of the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Briscoe’s racing story started the old-school way — on dirt tracks back home in Indiana, fueled by a family legacy in the sport. He is a third-generation racer. His father, Kevin, is a former Truck Series driver, whereas his grandfather, Richard, has worked as a car owner for drivers like Rich Vogler and Dave Blaney. Briscoe turned heads fast, grabbing the ARCA championship in 2016, then climbing through the Truck and Xfinity ranks. His big breakout? That came in 2020, when he racked up nine wins in Xfinity and finished second in the standings.

By 2021, he was in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing, and a year later, he snagged his first Cup win at Phoenix. Known for being rock-solid on both road courses and ovals, Briscoe made a major career move in 2025 by signing with Joe Gibbs Racing, kicking off a whole new chapter with higher stakes and even bigger goals.

What are the brands endorsed by Chase Briscoe?

Briscoe’s success has attracted endorsements from diverse backgrounds. These include:

AQUA Hydrate

Bass Pro Shops

HighPoint

Mahindra

Fleddermann Von Rieste

Dorsett Automotive

Cummins

Mobil 1

Rinnai

Buzz, and more

Naturally, these partnerships have played a significant role in his off-track earnings and visibility.

Chase Briscoe’s investments and business ventures

There is limited public information about Briscoe’s investments or business ventures as of 2025. His focus remains on racing and building his brand within the sport. He owns a World of Outlaws sprint car racing team, Chase Briscoe Racing.

Chase Briscoe’s house and cars

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Briscoe lives the country dream in Monroe, North Carolina, where his custom-built, full-brick $1.8 million home sits on over 16 acres of private land. The house itself is loaded. It has five bedrooms, a spacious walk-in closet, a cozy home office, and even a playroom that’s perfect for his growing family. Inside, everything flows: the kitchen connects to the dining and living areas, and there’s a mudroom, laundry room, and a bonus space upstairs for whatever you need it to be.

Step outside and it’s just as impressive. A spring-fed pond adds to the peaceful vibe, while a covered front porch gives it that classic Southern charm. Out back, there’s a 3-bay workshop, ideal for tinkering or storage. A long, curved driveway winds through open fields, ending at a home tucked among tall trees.

He is known to have a passion for cars. But details about his collection are not publicly available at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Briscoe’s rising stock on and off the track

Chase Briscoe’s net worth is a testament to his steady rise and increasing value in the world of NASCAR. With a big move to Joe Gibbs Racing, a solid lineup of sponsors, and consistent performance, Briscoe looks well-positioned to keep building momentum.