Who Are Chase Briscoe’s Parents? All About Jamie and Kevin Briscoe

Chase Briscoe’s rise to NASCAR wasn’t an easy ride, as his parents weren’t entirely invested in his dreams of becoming a race car driver. His father, Kevin Briscoe, initially didn’t allow him to race, but eventually relented, allowing Chase to compete “as a way of spending family time.” Five years later, he returned to racing, driving 410 sprint cars at the age of thirteen. He became the youngest driver to win a 410 sprint car race, beating NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon’s record by one year despite racing with an engine from 1993. This decision proved to be crucial in deepening the bond between father and son.

As a child, Chase would often wake up on Sunday mornings and glance into the kitchen at the trophy his father, Kevin, had placed from a Saturday night’s race right there on the kitchen counter. Briscoe acknowledged that his grandfather Richard Briscoe’s number throughout Briscoe Racing’s years has been No. 5. “The first car my grandpa ever bought had the No. 5 on it, and he thought it was bad luck to change numbers, so the No. 5 has been with us ever since,” he said. His father, Kevin, a sprint-car champion who once kept trophies on the kitchen counter, and his mother, Jamie, shaped the environment that turned racing into a family language, and their influence has framed every turn of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Chase Briscoe’s parents?

The Briscoes, Kevin and Jamie, never intended to raise a NASCAR star, but long before Chase was old enough to drive a kart, racing was ingrained in their Mitchell, Indiana, home. On Saturday evenings, Kevin, a celebrated sprint-car racer known as ‘Risky Brisky’ with over a hundred feature victories on Indiana dirt tracks, would quietly carry his trophies home and place them on the kitchen counter to demonstrate to his children what it meant to be persistent. Jamie, a physical education teacher, kept the family’s routine in check by juggling her daughter Abbie’s dance recitals with Chase’s track days.

At first, Kevin was opposed to encouraging his son to race because he believed that the risks of sprint cars exceeded the thrill of it. Jamie played an equally important role, frequently acting as a stabilizing influence to make sure her kids understood balance, discipline, and education amidst a roar of engines and wins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Jamie is still teaching in their hometown, while Kevin has moved away from the wheel, working part-time at Tex-A-Con Cutstone while still attending Chase’s races. Family has always been more than a background in their lives, but their impact goes beyond the Indiana dirt tracks that are woven throughout Chase’s career.

Where did Jamie and Kevin Briscoe meet?

At the moment, there’s no record or information available on how Chase Briscoe’s parents met, which began their relationship.

What is the ethnicity of Chase Briscoe’s parents?

Chase Briscoe’s parents, Kevin and Marissa Briscoe, are both Caucasian.

Inside Chase Briscoe’s Relationship with His Parents

Kevin took on a supporting role as Chase rose up the ranks, occasionally acting as crew chief for his son’s sprint-car team. He continued to be a consistent presence at Chase’s races even after he retired from racing, providing the same blend of pride and practical guidance that had characterized their early days at the track. Jamie Briscoe’s contribution to Chase’s path has been more about balancing than engines and outcomes. Chase attributed his mother’s influence to perspective. Jamie reminded him of the value of discipline, education, and family life, while Kevin showed him how to push himself at the track.

In the days leading up to the birth of their daughter, Chase and his wife, Marissa, were devastated to learn that they had a miscarriage. Fortunately, a rain delay while Chase was still at the racetrack allowed him to go home before the race was rescheduled. The unwavering support of Kevin and Jamie provided Chase with the framework he needed to express his feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then, with all the distress he had been holding within, Chase ran, promising himself that he would win for Marissa and the child they had lost. The exhilaration in victory lane at Darlington turned quite personal when he crossed the finish line that day. With tears in his eyes, Chase knelt next to his car and celebrated one of his career’s most significant victories as a tribute to his family’s strength and love. Even in the background, their unwavering presence served to further solidify the notion that his accomplishments were consistently based on something more stable than racing results.

The Briscoes have remained a consistent, cohesive force throughout all the significant events, from Kevin directing Chase’s first sprint car laps to Jamie’s unwavering presence on race days. Long weekends spent at dirt tracks, the stress of NASCAR’s highs and lows, and the joy of seeing their kid establish himself at the pinnacle of racing. As always, Kevin and Jamie’s relationship with Chase is more about standing together than it is about the trophies.