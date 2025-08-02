Chris Buescher Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With RFK Racing and Career Earnings

Chris Buescher is an American stock car driver who currently races for RFK Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. A former 2015 Xfinity Series and 2012 ARCA Racing Series champion, who made his $5 million fortune. He remains the only ARCA driver to have completed every lap in a championship season and was named the 2011 ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year. Buescher began his career in 2005, winning over 100 Legends car races in Texas.

What is Chris Buescher’s net worth?

Chris Buescher’s net worth is estimated at around $5 million, built from his years in NASCAR’s top series, including notable wins and championship titles in ARCA and the Xfinity Series. His income combines race earnings and sponsorships that have played a major role in supporting his career.

Chris Buescher’s contract

Chris Buescher is currently under contract with RFK Racing (Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing), driving the No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He signed a contract extension in early 2024, which keeps him under RFK’s roof through at least the 2025 season; those specific terms have not been made public.

2025 RFK Racing 17 $1,500,000

The financial specifics are private; his estimated salary of $1.5 million places him among NASCAR’s mid-tier earners. Consistent performance and dedicated backing have helped cement his value to RFK as a steady and experienced cup driver.

What is Chris Buescher’s salary?

Chris Buescher is currently under a multi-year contract with RFK Racing. He approximately earns $1.5 million per year, including bonuses, for wins, finishing position, endorsement earnings, and sponsor-related income. This may significantly boost overall compensation.

Chris Buescher’s career earnings

Detailed earnings per year are not publicly available, especially in the Cup Series post-2015, since NASCAR stopped releasing purse data. But what is known is that Chris’s annual salary with RFK is estimated to be around $1.5 million per year as of 2025. His long-term career includes consistent full-time Competition starting in 2016, plus title-winning seasons in both Xfinity and ARCA. All of these contributed to total career earnings, though exact totals remain private.

2012 (ARCA) ARCA Roush Fenway Racing Championship season; race payouts not tracked publicly 2015 (Xfinity) Xfinity Roush Fenway Racing Won series title; earnings not publicly disclosed 2016–2024 NASCAR Cup Various (FRM, JTG, Roush, RFK) NASCAR stopped disclosing individual race purses after 2015 2025* NASCAR Cup RFK Racing (No. 17 Mustang) Estimated base salary: $1.5 million

Chris Buescher’s professional racing career

Chris Buescher’s racing journey began in Texas in 2005, competing in Legends and Bandolero cars where he accumulated over hundred wins, including Bandolero Nationals at age 12 and becoming the youngest Legends Pro Division winner at 13. In 2008, he moved to North Carolina to be mentored by NASCAR veteran David Ragan and joined Roush Fenway Racing as a development driver, a turning point that bridged grassroots success with professional opportunity.

Chris made his debut in ARCA racing series in 2009, quickly making history. In 2011, he earned a Rookie of the Year award, and in 2012, he dominated with four wins and 16 top 10 finishes and became the only ARCA champion to complete every lap in a season, clinching the title by 75 points over veteran Frank Kimmel. That success opened the door to NASCAR national tours, leading to a full-time Xfinity ride in 2014 with Roush Fenway’s No. 60 Ford.

Between 2014 and 2015, Chris made 74 Xfinity starts, earning three wins, 36 top tens, and finishing seventh in points as a rookie in 2014. He built on that in 2015, recording a win at Iowa Speedway and Dover, finishing in the top 10 in 20 of 33 races and ultimately winning the Xfinity Series championship with Roush Fenway. His on-track intelligence and consistency earned him a full-time NASCAR ride in 2016 and set the stage for later career milestones.

What are the brands endorsed by Chris Buescher?

Chris’s presence on track is backed by a diverse and high-profile sponsorship portfolio. His primary partner is Fastenal, which has supported him since his ARCA and Xfinity title years and continues as a fixture on the No. 17 Ford at many key races. Additional sponsors include Castrol Edge, especially visible during RFK Racing’s season campaigns, along with support from Nexlizet/Nexletol (through Esperion Therapeutics), Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense, and Pala Casio. And various specialty partners, depending on race type and market activation. Collectively, these brands not only finance his season but also reflect the value RFK racing places on pairing consistency with versatility.

Chris Buescher’s house and cars

Chris Buescher resides with his wife, Emma, and their children on a micro farm in New London, North Carolina, a rural property he purchased in 2019. Before that, he owned a ranch-style home on nearly 5 acres in Mooresville, North Carolina, which he acquired around 2015 for approximately $425,000. In 2017, he upgraded to a brick home in Denton, NC, about 6000 sq ft with a 2400 sq ft adjacent race shop, purchased for roughly $800,000. These Real Estate moves reflect both his growing stability in NASCAR and his ties to the motorsport community hub in central North Carolina.

Chris is a self-proclaimed truck lover. His daily driver is a 2015 Ford F350 Super Duty, used for hauling equipment and working around the farm. He also owns a Ford F-150 Raptor as a nod to his 2015 NASCAR Xfinity championship, plus an older 2008 diesel F-250 that he has built up to over 850 hp, his personal toy, not really daily driveable. The family also keeps a cherished 1967 Ford Mustang, owned by his wife, though seldom used.

Buescher has cemented himself as a steady force for RFK Racing, collecting nine top 10 finishes, including a standout runner-up at Michigan and Pocono, pushing his playoff hopes within reach. Despite racing for a team still building its legacy, Chris ranks 15th in the standings, holding the final playoff berth by a slim margin over teammate Ryan Preece. With momentum building, Chris’s experience and consistency could make him the anchor that leads the team into postseason success.