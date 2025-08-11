Who Are Connor Zilisch’s Parents? All About Jim Zilisch and Janice Kerr

Victory Lane in the 2025 Watkins Glen Xfinity Series race had just begun to fill with applause when 19-year-old Connor Zilisch’s celebration took a terrible turn after he broke his collarbone after slipping off the roof of his car. A few hours later, Jim, his father, established the well-known Zilisch balance between humor and concern. On Facebook, he assured fans that Connor was “conscious and back to himself” and heading for further evaluation. Then, on X, he added: “Silver lining. Pooping himself is no longer his most embarrassing moment.” It was classic Zilisch family banter, resonating with years of lighthearted taunting and unwavering encouragement. Connor’s path from go-kart circuits to NASCAR has been influenced not just by his talent and determination but also by his parents, who keep him grounded sometimes with a laugh at his expense.

Who are Connor Zilisch’s parents?

Connor Zilisch has risen quickly in motorsports because of the unwavering support of Jim and Janice Kerr Zilisch, a loving couple from Mooresville, North Carolina. After more than 20 years of marriage, they first lived in Charlotte before relocating to Mooresville to raise Connor and his two elder brothers, Bradley and Sean. The family has a long history of racing; Sean and Bradley have participated in competitions on occasion, and one even helped Jim build a Spec Miata. Jim and Janice are usually present for Connor’s competitions, whether in the grandstands or the pit lanes, and they share every victory and failure with their youngest son.

Before concentrating on his business endeavors, which included Late Apex Storage Condos, Jim had a prosperous career in banking by working for almost thirty years as the Managing Director of Leveraged Banking at Wells Fargo. His current focus is on overseeing Connor’s career logistics as “Race Dad.”

On the other hand, Zilisch’s mother, Janice, was a gymnast. Being a part of the Canada women’s national artistic gymnastics team, Janice competed internationally in gymnastics and represented Canada at the 1983 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Janice then went on to work as a Senior Medical Science Liaison at Iovance Biotherapeutics, where she advanced cancer research. Her dedication to achievement, in both science and athletics, has served as an inspiration for Connor’s drive and aspirations.

Where did Jim Zilisch and Janice Kerr meet?

The couple’s enduring friendship was forged during their time together as undergraduates at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Janice excelled as a gymnast for the Florida Gators, while Jim, who graduated with a Bachelor of Finance in 1988, was headed for a business career. In 1987 and 1988, she earned the All-American honors, and in 1990, she was awarded the SEC Scholar-Athlete. They were both competitive and motivated, and their discipline would eventually influence how they brought up their kids.

What is the ethnicity of Connor Zilisch’s parents?

While Connor Zilisch is identified as being of American nationality and “White” ethnicity, his father, Jim Zilisch, is not mentioned as belonging to any particular ethnic group. It appears that his mother, Janice Kerr, is Canadian because she competed as a gymnast for the Canadian women’s national artistic gymnastics team.

Inside Connor Zilisch’s relationship with his parents

Connor Zilisch’s racing career has been greatly aided by his parents. Mutual support, a common passion, and significant events that emphasize their close relationship represent the foundations of their relationship. The foundation of Connor and Jim’s relationship is friendship and mentoring. Jim has consistently attended Connor’s races and helped him overcome obstacles.

Connor’s historic 2025 Xfinity Series victory at Dover, when he became the youngest driver to record five victories, was a noteworthy event. Jim’s heartfelt X post, which included a 2018 picture of a young Connor beside a more recent picture of his Trackhouse Racing Corvette, showed pride in his development and encapsulated their relationship. Following Connor’s 2025 Watkins Glen disaster, Jim’s humorous X post about previous mishaps, combined with Connor’s recovery assurances, demonstrated their playful yet encouraging relationship.

Janice and Connor have a loving relationship that emphasizes self-control and fortitude. She supports him by regularly going to his races. Connor’s 2024 Rolex 24 victory was a significant occasion, and Janice’s attendance highlighted her role as his emotional support system while celebrating his endurance racing achievement. As seen by Connor’s accomplishments, such as his 2024 ARCA victories and 2025 NASCAR rise, Jim and Janice have established a nurturing atmosphere that strikes a balance between encouragement and practical guidance.

Connor Zilisch’s success in NASCAR is still largely attributed to his bond with his parents, Jim and Janice. From early karting to his 2025 Xfinity Series victories, their unwavering attendance at races is a testament to their pride and faith. A loving, strong connection is highlighted by shared experiences such as Janice’s support during Connor’s 2024 Rolex 24 victory and Jim’s emotional X posts following his Dover victory. Their steadfast encouragement keeps Connor motivated as he advances in racing, striking a balance between joy and practical advice.