Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson Honors Greg Biffle With Emotional Gesture After Plane Crash Tragedy

The tragic death of Greg Biffle sent an enormous shock to the motorsport fraternity, especially in NASCAR. Biffle, who was a pioneer in stock car racing, died in a plane crash along with his family on December 18, 2025. Condolences for the former driver and for his extended family poured in from everywhere, including the Earnhardt family.

As the NASCAR world mourned the loss of the stock car racing legend, a public memorial for Biffle has been scheduled on January 16, 2026, at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum. Keeping the off-track activities aside, Dale Earnhardt’s grandson, Bobby Dale Earnhardt, is also gearing up to pay the ultimate emotional tribute to the deceased driver.

Dale Earnhardt’s grandson set for an iconic tribute to late Greg Biffle

Bobby Dale Earnhardt, the full-time ARCA Menards Series driver, will drive his car at Daytona, but he won’t be driving it alone. “The Biff is riding with us this weekend,” he said, as his car will have Greg Biffle’s paint scheme on it. “Be Like Biff” is what’s written on it, and Earnhardt will drive this first in the pre-season testing with Rise Racing.

Taking to his official X account, Earnhardt wrote, “A sneak peek with purpose. The Biff is riding with us this weekend. Honoring Greg Biffle’s legacy as we head into testing with @RiseRacing89. Full unveiling goes down at Daytona. So let’s hear it, what do YOU think the iconic paint scheme will look like?”

Earnhardt will drive the mixed bright yellow, red, and white paint scheme Chevrolet this weekend. He further revealed that the full unveiling of this paint scheme will be shown at the Daytona International Speedway.

Gregory Jack Biffle, popularly known as Greg Biffle, tragically died when the plane he was in with his family tried to take off. While in mid-air, the plane tried to return to the airport shortly after takeoff, but instead crashed. Along with him, his family, Dennis Dutton, Jack Dutton, and Craig Wadsworth also succumbed to death at the spot.

As for Bobby Dale Earnhardt, he drives the #89 car for Rise Racing, which has a tie-up with Earnhardt-Shearer Racing. Besides this, the grandson of seven-time Cup Series champion Earnhardt, he also has experience in racing in the ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Meanwhile, apart from Bobby, Roush Fenway Racing also honored their ex-driver.

Greg Biffle’s former team paid tribute to the deceased driver

During his days as a NASCAR driver, Greg Biffle spent most of his time with Roush Fenway Racing. He made his debut in the Cup Series in 2002 and stayed with the team till 2016. It was the same time when the Washington-native earned fame in the stock car racing competition.

As Biffle faced a tragic death, his former team, Roush Fenway Racing (now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing), decided to pay a tribute to him. They put Biffle’s former car, the #16 Ford, on display at the RFK Racing museum in Concord, North Carolina.

“In honor of Greg, we’re highlighting some of his remarkable achievements with our team — including the iconic No. 16 that secured Ford’s 1,000th victory in NASCAR — and a special tribute to the legendary Biff.”

“All are welcome to stop by our museum and celebrate the legacy of Greg Biffle,” RFK Racing wrote on X.

Biffle had 515 NASCAR Cup Series races under his belt with 19 wins, and was one of NASCAR’s Greatest 75 Drivers. Besides the Cup Series, he also raced in the O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series, with 244 and 83 races to his name.