Steve O’Donnell to Put a Leash on NASCAR Corporate Control as He Seeks to End Steve Phelps’ Era

The past year left NASCAR on the edge of destruction when it faced the charter lawsuit by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. During the trial, Steve Phelps’ exposed actions came to light, and hurting its own standing as a premier motorsports series in America was not something that NASCAR could afford. To mitigate the same, NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell decided that it was time to take action.

Steve O’Donnell goes for a complete reset in NASCAR

On The Varsity podcast, Steve O’Donnell explained that he seeks to put an end to all the drama, ending everything that Phelps’ tenure had been plagued by.

“I think that’s the goal—it is to bring everyone together and talk about what that North Star is, which is to build the biggest sport and entertainment property. So, we’ve got to set that agenda and then bring everyone to work together on it. I think the good news is everybody is ready to do that.

“We’ve spent the last two months meeting with all the owners, all the drivers, sponsors, and tracks—talking about kind of a reset and working together. And the feeling is good; the proof will be in the pudding, right?”

In his words, O’Donnell displays a sense of urgency. He went to reveal the call for action he is trying to promote in the sport in order to bring it back to its former glory.

“We can talk about it, but now we have to do it. And, you know, in talking to our team, we have to get back to being hungry. And for a while there, the sport exploded. Things were great. Then there were some challenges. When things were really exploding, we had a lot of hungry people working really hard and really promoting the sport; that’s what we have to get back to.”

In his words, O’Donnell revealed that the entire sport has been in shambles for the past two years. There was a lot of mistrust among the teams and the authorities in the sport. The friction was resulting in a precarious situation where no one was ready to talk to one another or sit together and listen to each other’s suggestions. These things painted NASCAR in a bad light among the fans.

“If you came into a racetrack, in the garage area, I want to say everyone went their separate ways, but there were not a lot of conversations happening together about how we really all grow this together. We talked about how a race team may says, ‘Here’s how I am going to grow my individual team.’ A racetrack may talk about, ‘Here’s how I am going to fix our attendance problems or challenges or opportunities,’ but we never really talk together.”

Earlier, the shots were being called by the front office without any proper consultation with the teams or driver organizations, but O’Donnell wants to change all that now and align everything in control.

NASCAR’s decision not to let its past affect its current relationship with the teams seems to be working well for now. O’Donnell himself was more than happy to watch Michael Jordan celebrate his emotional victory with 23XI Racing at Daytona. It seems like NASCAR is trying to show that they are making active efforts towards the teams and the drivers.

For any sport, a fallout between its teams and governing bodies is not a good sign. Fortunately, NASCAR was able to realize it in time. Right now, they are in a good position in front of the fans and the teams. Thus, the next steps that they must undertake should be thought out carefully.

But teams aren’t the only priority for Steve O’Donnell…

NASCAR’s new president goes all in on growing the sport

It is safe to say that NASCAR is facing an unfamiliar situation for now. Instead of the regular commotion and instability, it is looking set for the future that lies ahead. And President O’Donnell knows that he must strike the iron while it’s hot.

“It starts with being a little humble about where you are as a sport, being honest with where you are as a sport, what the challenges are, but also what the opportunities are, and then, not just talking about it, but doing it.”

O’Donnell has no shame in admitting that he will have to put in extra work. He is ready to do so, and he is putting a particular emphasis on leaning in towards the fan sentiments to let the sport earn back their love naturally.

“I think people believe that the direction we’re heading in has the potential to be really good. It’ll take time, but we’re all-in to prove that out.”

Even though the sport is currently in recovery mode, their new President won’t let that stop him. He wants to grow NASCAR to a higher and better level, and for him, 2026 is the stepping stone.

“I think it’s a good year to level-set. I’m bullish about it.”

What are your thoughts about NASCAR’s newest strategy? Do you believe that it is working in their favor?