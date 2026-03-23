Brad Keselowski Concedes Ford’s Inferiority to Toyota After Falling Short From Ultimate Greg Biffle Tribute

At Darlington, the script was almost perfect. Brad Keselowski had the throwback paint scheme, controlled the race, and looked set to deliver a win that would have meant more than just points.

However, with the laps winding down, something shifted. The speed advantage he held early disappeared, and a faster car from a rival manufacturer took over when it mattered most.

That moment came with 28 laps to go on March 22, when Tyler Reddick powered past Keselowski and never looked back. The 23XI Racing driver went on to win the Goodyear 400, while Keselowski, despite leading 142 laps and sweeping the first two stages, was left to settle for second.

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And in the aftermath, Keselowski did not hide from the bigger takeaway.

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Keselowski admits Toyota’s edge after Darlington loss

Speaking after the race, Keselowski made it clear that the result was not just about one driver outperforming another. It was about a broader gap that became impossible to ignore.

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“If we short-pitted him, he was gonna beat us that way. If he long pitted us, or we long pitted him, he was gonna beat us that way. He just had way more speed than we had.”

“I honestly think all the Toyotas are that much better. They just put it together today, but yeah, it was pretty lights out for sure.”

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The result was clear, but NASCAR’s new rules make the reason behind it more complicated. The 2026 short-track package boosted horsepower from 670 to 750 and changed the aerodynamic balance to make racing in traffic easier. The goal of that change was to make the competition better on the pitch.

But Darlington had a different idea. Keselowski said that the new setup made the car “incredibly hard” to drive. At the same time, he said that NASCAR was going in the right direction with the changes.

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That difference is important. The package may have made racing conditions better overall, but it also seems to have made the differences between manufacturers more obvious. Teams at Toyota have quickly adjusted, but teams at Ford are still working to catch up.

NASCAR has seen cycles like this before. In the past, there have been similar swings, where one company gets an early-season edge before others catch up. At this point, Toyota is in that position.

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RFK Racing honored one of its finest drivers at Darlington with paint-scheme tributes

For Keselowski and RFK Racing, this race carried weight beyond the standings. The Darlington weekend featured tribute paint schemes honoring Greg Biffle, a driver who spent over a decade with Roush Racing and became one of the team’s defining figures. Biffle’s legacy includes 19 Cup Series wins, a runner-up finish in the 2005 championship, and a 2002 Busch Series title with 16 top-five finishes.

His passing in December 2025 added emotional significance to the tribute. RFK Racing leaned into that moment with three schemes across its cars, aiming to celebrate Biffle’s impact on the organization and the sport. “Darlington Raceway, one of Greg’s favorite tracks, serves as the perfect backdrop for all to relive his indelible impact on the sport.”

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“The memory of Greg Biffle’s adventurous spirit, his fun-loving personality, and his endearing appreciation for his fans will forever be remembered and embraced by the NASCAR community.”

Because of that, Keselowski’s position late in the race meant more. A win would not have been just another outcome. It would have been a fitting tribute that was very important to the team’s identity. Instead, it almost happened.

Keselowski’s second-place finish is still important in the standings. With 182 points, he is currently in ninth place, which is a good spot to be in for the playoffs. But the fact that there is no win is still important.

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In the current format of NASCAR, a win guarantees safety in the postseason. Without one, drivers are still at risk even if they finish consistently. That is where the gap between manufacturers becomes more than just a talking point.

If Toyota keeps going faster, it will change how teams like RFK get ready for the next races. Quick changes will need to be made to the setup, strategy, and development.

Also, history shows that these gaps don’t usually last forever. Other companies have bounced back from similar problems in the past when data and development caught up.

But for now, Keselowski’s words are the best picture of the moment. Ford is following. Toyota is in charge.

And even though Darlington didn’t give the perfect ending to a meaningful tribute, it made it clear what RFK Racing is up against as the season goes on.